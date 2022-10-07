Jeffrey Woodward Announces Retirement As Managing Director For DTC

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) recently announced that Jeffrey Woodward will retire from his position as managing director in April 2023 after almost 8 years of leadership.

Woodward has worked in the American regional theater industry for over 40 years with management positions at Syracuse Stage, the McCarter Theater Center, Hartford Stage, and the Mark Taper Forum. He has served on the board of Theater Communications Group, taught at Syracuse University, produced three international exchanges with South African theater companies, and has also been a consultant to a number of organizations. He currently is on the planning committee for the Nonprofit Professional Theater Alliance and a member of the executive committee for the Dallas Arts District. Two of the theaters he has managed have won the Regional Theater Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center in 2017 and the McCarter Theater Center in 1994.

"While I am retiring as a managing director," Woodward says "I plan to remain active in the national and local nonprofit community with consulting projects."

Woodward has spearheaded a number of initiatives for the theater. DTC Board of Directors Chair, Jennifer Altabef says, "Jeff Woodward has been an incredible advocate for Dallas Theater Center and we are deeply grateful for his sincere commitment and vast contribution to the organization during his tenure. With his leadership, Dallas Theater Center was able to continue producing inspirational work that touched our community during the most challenging days of the pandemic; Jeff encouraged the development of our Brierley Resident Acting Company, increased our efforts to highlight local talent, and expanded our efforts for Dallas Theater Center to be at the forefront of initiatives for equity, diversity and inclusion. Jeff's management brought clarity to our budgeting and financial results, and the improvements Jeff made helped DTC win the Regional Theatre Tony Award in 2017. It has been my privilege to partner with Jeff over the years and Dallas Theater Center is better because of his passion and leadership." President of the Board, Chris Luna added, "Jeff has been an outstanding managing director the past seven years. His leadership and financial acumen have allowed us to invest in new plays and to grow our community partnerships. His managerial skills were put to the test during COVID as he captained our response and successful emergence. Our 2017 Regional Tony award is a testament to Jeff's leadership and commitment to excellence."

"I have been blessed to have a front-row seat to experience Jeff's immense dedication to DTC, the art of theater, and most importantly, to our staff,'' said Kevin Moriarty, Dallas Theater Center Artistic Director. "His level of dedication to DTC and willingness to work through and overcome challenges we have faced as an institution speaks directly to his commitment to all of us at the theater. He has many reasons to be proud of all that he has accomplished throughout his career, and we are grateful for his leadership."

The Board of Directors at Dallas Theater Center is preparing a strategic search process to consider qualified candidates to fill the Managing Director position once Woodward has officially departed. In the interim, he has agreed to participate in the proper transition of a selected candidate to the role.