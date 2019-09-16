Dallas Chamber Symphony Opens Eighth Season On October 22

Dallas Chamber Symphony, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Richard McKay, will launch its eighth season with a dynamic concert, "Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto 2," featuring works by three French composers. Celebrating its centenary this year, Maurice Ravel's (1875-1937) neo-baroque orchestral suite (1919), Le Tombeau de Couperin, will start the program. Renowned pianist Christopher Goodpasture will then solo with orchestra on Camille Saint-Saëns' (1835-1921) dramatic Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor (1868). Francis Poulenc's innovative and lively Sinfonietta (1947) concludes the program. Presented together, the works are demonstrative of the transformation of turn-of-the-twentieth century Parisian tastes from the conservativism of late-romantic Saint-Saëns, through the flexible, diplomatic and more modern Ravel, to the more free-spirited and avant-garde Poulenc.

Web site: https://www.dcsymphony.org/saint-saens-piano-concerto-2/

Dallas Chamber Symphony's "Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto 2" concert, conducted by Richard McKay, will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall located at 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201. The concert runtime is 85 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are $19-$54 each. Season tickets, subscription packages, and student and senior discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dcsymphony.org, by calling (214) 449-1294, or in the lobby the night of the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

About Christopher Goodpasture

Praised by the Washington Post for his "sparkling, highly musical" playing, Christopher Goodpasture has established himself as a musician of refined style. His imaginative approach to programming reflects a penchant for unusual repertoire and narrative that is both unconventional and provocative. He has performed recitals in concert venues throughout North America, including the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and has performed with numerous orchestras including the Sioux City Symphony, The Oakville Symphony, and Northumberland Orchestra, among others. He is a top-prize winner of the Washington International, Seattle International, Iowa International and Dallas International Piano Competitions, as well as the Serge and Olga Koussevitzky Competition for Pianists. Beginning his formal training at the Pasadena Conservatory, he holds graduate degrees from Yale University and The Juilliard School and continued his studies with Stewart Gordon and John Perry at the University of Southern California and the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. Currently, Christopher is a member of New York-based Ensemble Connect, a fellowship program of Carnegie Hall, the Julliard School and the Weill Institute in partnership with the New York City Department of Education.

About Dallas Chamber Symphony

The Dallas Chamber Symphony (DCS) is a professional orchestra and 501(c)(3) nonprofit that exists to engage community audiences and enrich people's lives by sharing in the discovery, creation, exploration, and enjoyment of great music. The ensemble serves over 54,000 annually through its critically acclaimed educational outreach programs and subscription season presented at Moody Performance Hall in the downtown Dallas Arts District. Led by artistic director and conductor Richard McKay, the DCS is a cornerstone of the performing arts community, known for world-class performers, imaginatively curated concert programs, and groundbreaking multi-disciplinary collaborations.

Dallas Chamber Symphony's 2019/20 Season:

Tuesday, October 22, "Saint-Saëns Piano Concert 2"

Christopher Goodpasture, a prizewinner of the Dallas and Seattle International Piano Competitions, joins the orchestra on Saint-Saëns' dramatic Piano Concerto No. 2. The program also includes Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin and Poulenc's Sinfonietta.

Saturday, November 23, "The Wind"

The orchestra continues its award-winning UnSilent Film Series with a premiere of an original score by Canadian composer Alain Mayrand to concert screening of Victor Sjöström's silent movie, The Wind starring Lilian Gish. Mayrand, whose film credits include Enders Game and Elysium, will be in attendance to visit with the audience members.

Tuesday, February 11, "Tchaikovsky Serenade"

Tchaikovsky's late-Romantic Serenade for Strings anchors this program, which also features groundbreaking works by two American masters. Samuel Barber's Serenade Op. 1, and Franz Waxman's Goyana Sketches featuring acclaimed pianist Kyle Orth round out the evening.

Tuesday, May 5, "Schumann"

For the final concert of the season, Dallas Chamber Symphony's concertmaster violinist Kazuhiro Takagi and principal cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi solo with the orchestra on Johannes Brahms' formidable Double Concerto. The program also features Mendelssohn's popular A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture and Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4.





