AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces Tenth Season Of THE ELEVATOR PROJECT

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced the 2024/2025 season of The Elevator Project, featuring nine productions (one more than previous years) including five first-time participants. This 10th season includes a mix of genres and artistic styles, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the Dallas area. This season also includes six world premiere shows, one regional premiere show, and one world premiere composition.

“The Elevator Project is a thrilling opportunity to connect artists with the space and resources to bring their creative ideas to life on our stages,” said AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “Each event takes unique artistic risks and pushes the envelope of how the stories of our city and its people are told. I always leave these performances feeling surprised and challenged, and I welcome everyone to experience these captivating productions on our campus during this 10th anniversary season.”

Since 2014, this singular initiative has featured the work of small, emerging and historically marginalized arts groups performing on the Center's stages. The selected participants receive a myriad of support including venue access, production assistance, marketing, and other resources to help bring their artistic visions to life. Genres and styles explored this season include theatre, Bollywood-style dance and celebration, comedy revue, music featuring ancient and modern Asian string instruments, modern Afro-beats and more.

Selected artists and organizations:

Watering Hole Collective

Artists Sans Frontières

B. MOORE DANCE

Eleven 11 Productions

Indique Dance Company

Plague Mask Players

Hee Yun Kim

Baba Kuboye

Infinite Arts Movement, Inc.

2024/2025 SEASON OF ELEVATOR PROJECT

Watering Hole Collective Presents

I Am An Island

I Am An Island is a surrealist dark comedy that takes place on an island that is sinking. In this one-act, May tries to convince others of this, but no one will listen, resulting in a political demonstration of her standing still, and sinking into the sea. The play is a metaphor for how innately uncertain our world is,how it is sinking - environmentally, culturally, and communally – and how we avoid this.

Artists Sans Frontières Presents

HAZARDS

Experience the raw power of human resilience in HAZARDS, a gripping and emotionally charged dance-theatre production by nonprofit Artists Sans Frontières. HAZARDS unveils the harrowing journeys of refugees, asylum seekers, and individuals forcibly displaced by conflict, violence, and natural disasters. Weaving filmic vignettes of compelling choreography, dynamic visual projection, and cinematic music composition, HAZARDS invites the audience to become immersed in the strength, hope, and unbreakable spirit that emerges amidst crisis.

B. MOORE DANCE Presents

The Parlor Room

B. MOORE DANCE presents The Parlor Room, a space designed to evoke the intimate and inviting atmosphere of a traditional parlor room. In partnership with the sensational vocalist Damon K. Clark, this collaborative production brings together classical music and contemporary works in an intimate setting with a live chamber group. Step into The Parlor Room and become intrigued in a reimagined world of opulence and creativity, where the ambiance of traditional elegance meets the excitement of contemporary performance.

Eleven 11 Productions Presents

Most Likely Forever Yours – A Sketch Comedy Revue

Most Likely Forever Yours is a laugh-a-minute, Second City-style sketch comedy revue that explores the indescribable joy, pain, and fear of loving and being loved. Just in time for Valentine's Day the week after Valentine's Day! Imagine a very fast paced episode of Saturday Night Live with a huge heart. The show will be created by Dallas writers and performers who trained at legendary comedy venues, The Second City, The Groundlings, I.O. Chicago, and The Annoyance.

Indique Dance Company Presents

The Wedding is Fixed - A Bollywood Love Story

Across the world, a new fascination with Indian weddings has emerged. A typical Indian wedding spans several days with many shenanigans and festivities that keep everyone engaged and exhausted, but most importantly, entertained. Indique will bring the dance and the "drama" in this comedic take on a whimsical Bollywood love story!

Plague Mask Players Presents

Alice

Alice by Ara Vito is a movement and storytelling-focused adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, told through the lens of a female playwright and ensemble cast of all female and non-binary performers. This production will be the Texas premiere of this exciting new work, and Plague Mask Players is thrilled to be the first to bring it to life for DFW audiences. The play received second place for the Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award through the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Hee Yun Kim Presents

Strings Attached Across the Pacific

Strings Attached Across the Pacific is a concert with a unique ensemble of culturally diverse string instruments, where the two-stringed bowed instruments from the East, the Korean haegeum and Chinese erhu, meet a string quartet from the West. The concert will include the premiere of a 45-minute, multi-movement composition Calling of the Whales by award-winning composer Hee Yun Kim which is inspired by the underwater sound of whales and timbral richness of this sextet.

Baba Kuboye Presents

Cultural Canvas – Afrobeat Vibes

This project is a series of shows that encompasses live performances and showcases of afrobeat music. Aimed at promoting cultural diversity and fostering intercultural interaction, the show aims to allow local musicians to contribute to the rich diversity of the Dallas cultural scene by showcasing unique, original and indigenous African arts. It also enables these creatives, who do not have a home venue in which to perform, to hone their craft and support their families.

Infinite Arts Movement, Inc. Presents

Unveiling Echoes: A Journey of Self-Discovery

Immerse yourself in a transformative journey of self-discovery with Unveiling Echoes. This immersive show seamlessly blends poetry, dance, theater, and music, transcending boundaries to celebrate resilience, transformation, and embracing authenticity. Eloquent poetry weaves a rich emotional tapestry, enchanting dance sequences express the narrative's essence, and theatrical elements blur the lines between performer and spectator. With universal appeal, rare artistic fusion, and emotional resonance, Unveiling Echoes is a captivating, unforgettable experience leaving echoes in every heart.

The 2024/2025 season of the Elevator Project will be staged in several venues on the Center's campus. Specific showtimes are being finalized, with initial shows starting September 2024. Ticket prices are $29.50 for all shows, with special reduced-priced parking for Elevator Project patrons when buying tickets online.

The Center presents the innovative Elevator Project with support from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Note: Downloadable photos of past seasons are available at www.attpac.org/media

###

Media Contact:

Aleira Martin

Publicity Manager

214.978.2822 | aleira.martin@attpac.org

About the AT&T Performing Arts Center

There is no better place to explore and experience live performing arts than the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation's finest performance venues: the Winspear Opera House (the best stage for Broadway in North Texas), Wyly Theatre, Strauss Square and the welcoming public green space, Sammons Park.

The Center invites you to explore the best in live theatre, opera, pop, ballet, comedy, cutting-edge speakers and, through its partner TITAS/Dance Unbound, the finest dance companies from across the globe. The Center's stages are a launching pad for world premieres – more than 70 since the Center opened – and an incubator for the city's emerging arts groups. And this is where you can see the award-winning work of its five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater.

The Center serves our community through a range of donor and sponsor supported programs. Each year thousands of students experience our arts education programs like Open Stages, Backstage Spotlight and Disney Musicals in Schools, which lets students both explore the arts and boost education outcomes. Our Community Partners and ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota programs help ensure access to the arts for Dallas families who have been culturally underserved.

At the AT&T Performing Arts Center, you'll find a public gathering place for everyone; a place that entertains audiences, inspires creativity and makes the cultural fabric of our great community even stronger. AT&T Performing Arts Center. Yours to Discover! www.attpac.org



