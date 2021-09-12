2021-2022 SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT | MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

IRVING, TX: MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is thrilled to announce their 2021-2022 season to be produced and performed in the Dupree Theatre of the Irving Arts Center. This season features five main productions each running for three weekends - A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine, Anna in the Tropics, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, Enchanted April and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

MainStage Board of Directors President Clayton Cunningham states, "First, we must first thank all of those who supported MainStage over the last year. Thanks to the generosity of our patrons, donors and the Irving Arts Board, we were able to produce streamed shows that were positively received." Cunningham continues, "I speak for our entire organization when I say that we are ready to be back in Dupree for a fully-produced season of in-person performances in 2021-2022. We love working with the team at the Irving Arts Center. Honestly, the pandemic taught us lots of things. Most notably, there's just nothing like live theater!"

Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and are available for purchase now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Season ticket buyers may add tickets to Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas for only $25. Single tickets to all performances on the 2021-2022 season will go on sale at the Irving Arts Center Box Office on October 1.

The season opens in November 5-20 with A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine, a unique musical in which the first half of the show celebrates classic film by way of six musical ushers in a movie theatre. The second half of the production pays homage to the hijinks and hilarity of the Marx Brothers.

Just in time for the holiday season, MainStage's annual fundraiser tradition, Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas, returns for the fourth year for one weekend only (December 1-3)! This year's cabaret style show will be co-hosted by DFW theater favorites Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman.

Running January 21 - February 5 is the winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Anna in the Tropics. Written by Nilo Cruz, this wistful and affecting work reaches for the artistic heavens.

For a bit of swashbuckling fun, Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is a brightly colored, lighthearted take on the legendary tale of a hero of the people that takes on the powers that be. It runs March 11-26.

Then, Matthew Barber's play Enchanted April (May 6-21) takes audiences on a journey under the Mediterranean sun, where four women clash, bond, and bloom.

The season will conclude July 15-30 with the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek, the story follows a group of women in late 20th-century Madrid whose relationships with men lead to a tumultuous 48 hours of love, confusion and passion.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board. The non-profit organization will also be partnering with other organizations and producing additional shows at their downtown Irving space - MainStage 222 (located at 222 E Irving Boulevard, Irving, TX).

More about the shows in the 2021-2022 Season:

A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine November 5-20, 2021

Book & Lyrics by Dick Vosburgh • Music by Frank Lazarus

Directed by Michael Serrecchia

Music Directed by TBA

Prepare for a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday! A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD takes audiences into the lobby of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the 30s, where 6 members of the ushering staff sing a magical, toe-tapping musical tribute to the screen stars and productions of the Golden Age. Then, enter the theatre itself for A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE, a farcical Marx Brothers movie the brothers never made, which features a handful of larger-than-life characters, wacky hijinks, and wonderfully absurd comedy. Lights, Camera, Hollywood!

Have Yourself A Broadway Little Christmas December 1-3, 2021

Ho! Ho! Ho! Irving's own Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman are back with an all-star cast of DFW's best musical talents to perform your favorite holiday songs made famous by Broadway shows and movie musicals. Guests will be swept away by hits from a variety of musical favorites like WHITE CHRISTMAS, MAME, HOLIDAY INN, Broadway's ELF and many more! The evening will conclude with a holiday sing-along as well as auction and raffle opportunities. 'Tis the Season!

Anna in the Tropics January 21-February 5, 2022

by Nilo Cruz

Directed by Dennis Yslas

Exotic and enticing, this poetic play is set in 1929 in a Floridian Cuban American cigar factory. It's a place where cigars are still rolled by hand and "lectors" are employed to read newspapers, poetry, and novels to the workers. The new lector reads Tolstoy's Anna Karenina unaware that the passions it inflames will spin the listeners' relationships out of control. Winner of the 2003 Pulitzer® Prize, this wistful and affecting work reaches for the artistic heavens! Contains adult subject matter, with scenes involving implied sex and violence that includes gunshots. Tropical, simmering and steamy!

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood March 11-26, 2022

by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Andi Allen

An extraordinary new take on the legend of Robin Hood! Ken Ludwig's retelling of this beloved classic is a moving tale of a young man's discovery that everyone has a responsibility to care for his fellow man. Packed with thrills, romance, laughs, and great characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, SHERWOOD tells the timeless story of a hero of the people who takes on the powers that be. Swashbuckling Fun!

Enchanted April May 6-21, 2022

by Matthew Barber from the novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim

Directed by Rose Anne Holman

Under the Mediterranean sun, four women clash, and then begin to bond and bloom. Sunshine and wisteria ease the stresses of marital woe and post-war 1920s society...until their men show up to once again upset the balance. Based on the novel The Enchanted April, this story overflows with charm, exploring the rejuvenating effects of an Italian sojourn on two beleaguered London housewives, and the two upper-class women they recruit to split the rent on a vacation villa. Wisteria, Romance & Comedy!

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown July 15-30, 2022

Music & Lyrics by David Yazbek • Book by Jeffrey Lane

Based on the Film by Pedro Almodoìvar

Directed by B.J. Cleveland

Music Directed by TBA

Both touching and hilarious, this zany musical whisks us off to sexy 1980s Madrid, and to the unravelling world of Pepa, Pepa's wandering lover, the lover's nutty ex-wife, their son and his fianceìe, Pepa's ditzy friend and that friend's suspicious boyfriend, plus a lawyer, and a talkative taxi driver. All this comedic chaos is served up with a very specially laced gazpacho, and an irresistible Spanish beat. Exhilarating musical farce!