Video: Sonia De Los Santos to Bring Bilingual Songs of Hope for All Ages to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Sing along with Latin Grammy nominee Sonia De Los Santos as she shares her favorite songs and the stories that inspire her at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Watch the trailer here!

Sonia sings about some of her favorite things - migrating birds, friendship, chocolate, and anecdotes about growing up in Mexico and realizing her childhood dream of moving to New York.

Sonia's songs are inspired by various Latin American rhythms like huapango, cumbia, salsa, and festejo, as well as the North American folk traditions from the United States.

