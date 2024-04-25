Video: First Look at PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL at South Coast Repertory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new clips have been released from the world premiere of Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical. The musical features lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé, music by Daniel Messé and a book by Craig Lucas. Check out the video here!

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times.

The cast includes Hannah Corneau, Jonathan Gillard Daly, Julie Garnyé, Bella Hicks, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Robert Knight, Rachel Lykins, Chris McCarrell, James Moye, Caroline Pernick, Tristan J Shuler, DeAnne Stewart, Robert Zelaya and Karen Ziemba