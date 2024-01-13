VIDEO: Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory

South Coast Repertory has released a look back at its productions of Craig Lucas's work in honor of its production of "Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical", running April 5-May 4, 2024.

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times.

The production features music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé, and a book by Craig Lucas. It is directed by David Ivers.



