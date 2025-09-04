Unforgettable Theatre for You at South Coast Rep

The season everyone is talking about. This year, the stage is alive with unforgettable nights.

Experience the electrifying Million Dollar Quartet and relive the night Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins made music history. Find laughter and connection in The Heart Sellers—praised by The New York Times as “about intelligent, curious, creative women who find themselves bereft in a new country — where they recognize something in each other, and cheer each other on.”

Witness powerhouse drama in rotating repertory with Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage.

And be the first to experience two thrilling world premieres—stories you can only see here.

Make time for friends, fun, and theatre that takes your breath away.