 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Unforgettable Theatre for You at South Coast Rep

There’s nothing like the thrill of live performance—and this season has it all

By: Sep. 04, 2025
Unforgettable Theatre for You at South Coast Rep Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The season everyone is talking about. This year, the stage is alive with unforgettable nights.

Experience the electrifying Million Dollar Quartet and relive the night Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins made music history. Find laughter and connection in The Heart Sellers—praised by The New York Times as about intelligent, curious, creative women who find themselves bereft in a new country — where they recognize something in each other, and cheer each other on.”

Witness powerhouse drama in rotating repertory with Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage.

And be the first to experience two thrilling world premieres—stories you can only see here.

Make time for friends, fun, and theatre that takes your breath away.



Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Don't Miss a Costa Mesa News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
22 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
33 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
66 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos