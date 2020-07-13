The Rose Center Theater and RCT Musical Theater Productions Present Virtual Musical Revue

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Rose Center Theater - led by Artistic and Managing Director Tim Nelson - and RCT Musical Theater Productions is excited to present to TOGETHER a Virtual Musical Revue, celebrating the power of music. Features songs from original TNT Musicals performed by your favorite Rose Center cast members past and present!

TOGETHER brings Rose Center performers from L.A. to Broadway, into your home for a magical musical revue filled with music, laughter, and unity. Our talented lineup includes Broadway actor Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), as well as other notable actors: Olivia Aniceto, Sofia Aniceto, Vince Aniceto, Laura Bangasser, Charity Bielicki, Taven Blanke, Phil Boardman, Garrett Brown, Stephanie Bull, Erin Bull, Lily Buonocore, Sandy Campbell, Chris Caputo, Melissa Cook, Devin Cortez, Brittany Fuller, Nicole Gerardi, Lauren Gravitt, Tricia Griffin, Kristin Henry, Rylie Herbel, Taylor Herbel, Collin Higgins, Greta Hulterstrum, Katie Hulterstrum, Alexis Karol, Ali Lundin, Patrick McCormick, Zariah Merrill, Melinda Messenger, Shaun Miller, Kayre Morrison, Adrienne Morrow, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Tim Nelson, Scott Ratner, Dirk Rogers, Elizabeth Romero, Cat Sacksteder, Cliff Senior, Neil Starkenberg, Trevin Stephenson, Daisy Tye, and Aly West.

This exclusive online release of TOGETHER will be available starting Friday July 17 at 7:30pm PST.

Date and Time: Friday July 17 at 7:30pm PST

Ticket Information: a suggested donation of just $7

More information: www.rosecentertheater.com/events

