THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is Now Playing at the Gem Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is now showing through July 31 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hand in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg. The book is by Kyle Jarrow. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau. The original songs are by Yolanda Adams, steve Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I. and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional Lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton and additional music are by Tom Kitt.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Hayden Mangum as SpongeBob Square Pants. Peter Crisafulli as Patrick Star, Matthew Rangel as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Julia Iacopetti as Sandy Cheeks, Tim Klega as Eugene Krabs, James Scognamillo as Sheldon J. Plankton, Savannah Clayton as Pearl Krabs, Iva Erwin as Karen the Computer, Lexi Cross as Mrs. Puff, Max Seigel as Perch Perkins, and Edvan Galvan as Larry the Lobster. The cast also includes Erik Diaz, Aaron Gibbs & Nate Nolen as Electric Skates; Robert Edward as French Narrator & Gary the Snail; Gia Avichouser, Brian Bolanos, Jordan Cruz, Nick Daniel, Courtney Hays, Jenna Norseth, Troy Ozuna, and Afton Simpson as the Ensemble. The performances are backed by a live band.

Performances: June 30 through July 31 at The Gem Theatre, 12852 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night Gala is July 2. On Saturday, July 9 and July 16, there is a show at 2 pm and 8 pm. The Post Show Talk Back is on July 8.

General admission tickets are $50 each, $35 for seniors (65 and over), $35 for children (12 and under), and $40 for seniors (65 and over) for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Opening Gala Night Event tickets for Saturday, July 2 are $75 each and ticket holders received an exclusive invitation to attend the catered champagne reception Gala with the cast which begins at 6:45 pm.

Photo Credit: Dave Safley/ModernPics