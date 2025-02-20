THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY Begins This Month at South Coast Repertory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Coast Repertory celebrates the joy of reading with a hilarious musical almost good enough to eat in The Incredible Book Eating Boy, book by Madhuri Shekar, music by Christian Magby, lyrics by Christian Albright and based on the best-selling book by Oliver Jeffers. Directed by SCR Artistic and Audience Engagement Associate H. Adam Harris, The Incredible Book Eating Boy runs Feb. 28-March 16 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

Tickets to the Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production are available at scr.org. The Incredible Book Eating Boy is suitable for children 4 years old and up.

“Oliver Jeffers acclaimed book, The Incredible Book Eating Boy, springs to life in this vibrant, poignant and entertaining musical staging directed by our very own H. Adam Harris,” Ivers said. “A perfect Theatre for Young Audiences and Families offering, ‘Book Eating Boy' reminds us we can't skip steps in life. Both irreverent and fun, it's also a reminder that reading insecurity is no laughing matter. The Incredible Book Eating Boy is a wonderful complement to the heroic stories on our stages all season long.”

Through a special SCR program designed to bring live theatre to school children—often for the first time—the theatre is offering 18 student matinees, serving approximately 6,000 Orange County school children including students from the Newport-Mesa, Santa Ana and Garden Grove districts. Through a grant from the Segerstrom Family Foundation, SCR provides free bus transportation and tickets to all Title I schools in Orange County districts. Paid tickets for student matinees are subsidized and just $7 each. All of the school performances are full.

“South Coast Repertory is a theatre for all of Orange County, from ages 4 to 104,” Appel said. “Producing live theatre perfect for families, including grandparents, parents and elementary school aged children is very important to SCR and with The Incredible Book Eating Boy, we're sharing a funny, relatable—but important—musical story that people of all ages will enjoy.”

Performances Thursday through Sunday February 28-March 16 are open to the public. Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $37 to $55, with additional discounts available for educators, seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555.

