Student-led Production Of GHOST QUARTET Premieres In November

The Act One Project is a student-led and run theatre company developed in 2021 by 16-year-old Kyle Stafford. The curtain will soon rise for his premiere in-person production of his favorite musical, GHOST QUARTET.

With four teenagers headlining the leading roles, this young cast dominates the stage, or in their instance- the cafe. "GHOST QUARTET is such an emotional and rough show. Kyle has been doing an awesome job, and I could not be happier to be part of this amazing cast with amazing people," states Mia Rasinski who plays the Brittain Ashford track. "Brittain's track is so intense, playing four characters has been such a challenge but I am so grateful for it. Kyle has enabled me to explore myself as an actor. Being able to play around with a character that is so out of my comfort zone is such a blessing and I'm so thankful for this opportunity." The cast of GHOST QUARTET explores the ideas of art and its potential to become dangerous throughout the show, "I always imagined the show surrounding a group of people arguing over the decisions made in it. This discourse from the characters takes over the show and ruins the mental stability of the actors." states the director, Kyle Stafford.

"Walking into GHOST QUARTET I didn't really know a lot about the show. But over this process, I've grown to fall in love with it. Watching Kyle direct is polarizing because it's like seeing him be someone new but it also feels like he's in his element. He's so amazing at what he does and it's impressive from someone young. I've never done a show quite like this. It's challenging but rewarding and I feel like I'm getting to explore a new part of myself." says Max Tanaka, unpacking the Brent Arnold character. The Act One Project strives to produce work that challenges teenage actors and makes them rethink their approach to theatre. Orange County youth theatre rarely presents mature and contemporary work, and Act One Project wants to train teenage actors for the next generation of theatre.

"This is one of the first shows where I've played such a raw, real, and honest set of characters and I'm so excited to be exploring that among my best friends and a director I trust with my life.", states Liv Majestic, pursuing the Gelsey Bell track. As high-schoolers, the cast of GHOST QUARTET balances rehearsing with school and outside jobs. Director Kyle Stafford comments that "The commitment I've found from my cast inspires me to become a better director every day. I can't wait to tell the audience this incredibly beautiful story."

GHOST QUARTET has two performances at The Den Cafe in Santa Ana, CA and tickets are available to be reserved at https://www.actoneproject.org/tickets. Admission for the general public is $20.00, and $15.00 for current high school and college students.