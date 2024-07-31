Spotlight: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON at Emmes/Benson Theatre Center

Now on Stage "The Old Man and The Old Moon"
The Old Man and The Old Moon An epic adventure across land, sea and sky–all in the name of love! Indie-folk music and ingenious staging transform this tall tale into a thrilling theatrical event like no other.
The Old Man who keeps the moon filled with light wakes up one morning to find his wife has gone, lured away by a mysterious melody. In his quest to find her, he encounters colorful characters, gets caught in an apocalyptic storm and is swallowed by a giant fish. Can he find her before the moon runs out of light and the world plunges into darkness?
Previews: July 20-25 2024
First Night: July 26, 2024
Regular Performances: July 27 - Aug. 11, 2024
American Sign Language Performance: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Running time: Approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.
Recommendation: For swashbucklers and yarn-spinners ages 7 to 97.
