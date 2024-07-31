News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON at Emmes/Benson Theatre Center

Now on Stage "The Old Man and The Old Moon"

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Spotlight: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON at Emmes/Benson Theatre Center Image
The Old Man and The Old Moon An epic adventure across land, sea and sky–all in the name of love! Indie-folk music and ingenious staging transform this tall tale into a thrilling theatrical event like no other.

The Old Man who keeps the moon filled with light wakes up one morning to find his wife has gone, lured away by a mysterious melody. In his quest to find her, he encounters colorful characters, gets caught in an apocalyptic storm and is swallowed by a giant fish. Can he find her before the moon runs out of light and the world plunges into darkness?

Previews: July 20-25 2024
First Night: July 26, 2024
Regular Performances: July 27 - Aug. 11, 2024
American Sign Language Performance: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Running time: Approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.
Recommendation: For swashbucklers and yarn-spinners ages 7 to 97.




