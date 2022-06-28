South Coast Repertory Announces 2022-23 Season

South Coast Repertory announced today its 2022-23 season, which centers around a bold rotating repertory of two plays written 80 years apart with common themes-one an American classic, the other a contemporary hit-one world premiere musical, one world premiere drama, a play with music featuring the hits of Nina Simone and a new take on a children's classic.

The centerpiece of the season is "Voices of America," two plays running in rotating repertory on the Segerstrom Stage. The plays; The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman and Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will each have their own director, share the same set and have overlapping casts. Beginning Jan. 28, 2023 and running to Feb. 26, 2023, the two plays will alternate performances, with theatregoers having the opportunity to see both on the same day, if they choose.

Written 80 years apart: one by a white woman, the other by an African American man, both take penetrating looks at family, history and legacy in America. Written in 1939 by one of the 20th century's preeminent dramatists, The Little Foxes chronicles the internecine struggles for wealth and status in a turn-of-the-20th-century Alabama family. Hellman's eternally relevant tale casts a light on everything from gender equality to greed while asking the question: What price does the American Dream cost?

Appropriate fast-forwards the calendar to present-day Arkansas. One of the most visionary playwrights writing today, Jacobs-Jenkins crafted a dramatic, soul-turning story that deconstructs family dynamics in a gripping, comically penetrating drama. The surprising, unforgettable results brought Appropriate the 2014-15 Obie Award Winner for Best New American Play.

"An actual rotating repertory of plays penned by two distinct and important playwrights set in the same house, rotating nightly, gives our season a definitive and unique quality that we can't wait to share with our audience," Ivers said. "Throughout the season, we're continuing to explore the family dynamic, the nature of relationships, the communities we live in and the way art influences the world around us. These plays entertain us, enthrall us and inform us with messages that are powerful, thoughtful and relevant. We are eager to share the power of this season with Southern California audiences."

Specifically, although the "Voices of America" repertory performs on the Segerstrom Stage, all SCR season-ticket holders, with the exception of those who subscribe only to Theatre for Young Audiences and Families offerings, will receive The Little Foxes and Appropriate as part of their subscription. The same applies to the season-opener, Nina Simone: Four Women, on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, we've embraced the opportunity to evaluate and re-examine our traditional subscription series, looking at new and innovative ways to offer productions on both stages to more of our subscribers," Tomei said. "This is adventurous theatergoing at its best and seeing plays on both stages is part of that experience."

The season begins in October with Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham. Directed by Logan Vaughn, this searingly personal play with music imagines how she came to write the civil rights anthem, Four Women. Like "Voices of America," subscribers to both the Segerstrom Stage and the Julianne Argyros Stage will receive Nina Simone: Four Women as part of their subscription.

SCR's popular Theatre for Young Audiences and Families series takes the stage in November with Snow White adapted by Greg Banks and directed by SCR Artistic/Audience Engagement Associate H. Adam Harris. This funny adaptation turns the children's classic on its head, with two actors playing all 14 roles in a fast-paced musical retelling of the fairy tale from Snow White's perspective.

Orange County's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, returns in November with SCR Founding Member Richard Doyle returning as the miserly curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge.

Spring 2023 brings the first of two world premieres: Prelude to a Kiss, the Musical. Originally written by Craig Lucas as a play, Prelude to a Kiss had its world premiere at SCR in 1988, before going on to win a Tony Award on Broadway and becoming a motion picture. Now it returns home as a musical, with book by Lucas, music by Dan Messé, lyrics by Sean Hartley and Dan Messé and directed by Ivers. The long-awaited world premiere musical was originally scheduled for the 2019-20 season.

The second world premiere, Coleman '72 by Charlie Oh wraps the lineup at SCR's Costa Mesa home. Directed by Chay Yew, Oh's comedic, moving story about a Korean American family's road odyssey navigating both America and a generational divide continues SCR's tradition of spotlighting diverse voices.

Both Prelude to a Kiss, the Musical and Coleman '72 are part of SCR's 25th annual Pacific Playwrights Festival. The annual showcase of new plays, part of TheLab@SCR, returns May 5-7, 2023.

"SCR is thrilled to announce these complex, entertaining and challenging plays as we center our focus on innovation, your safety and the 25th anniversary of our touchstone Pacific Playwright's Festival," Ivers said.

Finally, Outside SCR returns July 29-Aug. 20, 2023 for a third summer of theatre under the stars at the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano. Production details will be announced at a later date.

Subscriptions are now on sale. Subscriptions range in price from $172 to $365, with additional discounts available for educators, seniors and theatregoers ages 25 and under. Snow White subscriptions run from $20-$57. Tickets may be purchased online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555.