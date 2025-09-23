Sklar Brothers Open South Coast Repertory's Samples From The Lab Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Coast Repertory announced a presentation reading of The Born Identity created, written and performed by the Sklar Brothers, and co-created and directed by Evan Shapiro. The Born Identity will kick off the 2025/26 Samples from The Lab@SCR lineup Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Nicholas Studio. Samples from The Lab is one component of the theatre's nine-initiative new play development program, The Lab@SCR.

“I always love a glimpse of process as we invite our audiences in to the early stages of play development,” Ivers said. “The Born Identity blends stand-up/sketch comedy and narrative uniquely. I'm excited to hear from our devoted new play-goers about this singular opportunity to visit this work in SCR's Lab.”

About The Born Identity

Randy and Jason Sklar have been a comedy duo for more than 30 years. They have been identical twins for more than 50 years. But here's the thing: When they were babies, they accidentally got switched… maybe… they think. Now adults with families of their own, they embark on an epic and hilarious exploration of childhood, parenthood, twinhood and more in a quest to find their TRUE born identities.

The Sklar Brothers are known for their stand-up comedy and shows such as “What We Do in the Shadows,” Better Call Saul,” “Entourage,” “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Glow,” Wild Hogs, “Cheap Seats” on ESPN and shows on Netflix, Starz, Comedy Central and more.

Shapiro is one of the media industry's most provocative and widely followed voices. He is also an Emmy- and Peabody-winning producer and creator, having produced the iconic TV series “Portlandia,” as well as countless series, films and podcasts.

“We're thrilled to kick off this season's Samples from The Lab@SCR with the Sklar Brothers' hilarious and poignant two-person comedy about selfhood, self-discovery and parenthood,” said Andy Knight, director of The Lab@SCR. “This wildly funny work-in-progress tells a deeply personal story—and one that proves that real life is stranger than fiction.”

Location: South Coast Repertory is located at 655 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, at the Bristol Street/Avenue of the Arts exit off the San Diego (405) Freeway in the David Emmes/Martin Benson Theatre Center, part of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Parking is available on Park Center Drive, off Anton Boulevard.

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More