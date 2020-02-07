Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Spring Lineup of Dance Programming
Exploring the breadth and depth of American dance, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced a diverse lineup of programming this Spring. It all begins with the World Premiere of American Ballet Theatre's new work from ABT Artist-in-Residence Alexei Ratmansky titled Of Love and Rage. Ratmansky draws from antiquity for a dramatic new ballet inspired by the first century Greek novel Callirhoe. Of Love and Rage will be performed March 5 - 8, 2020. Then, Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020 - America's favorite 21st century dance show - comes to the Center on March 25. Celebrity contestant Kate Flannery (The Office) joins the cast in Costa Mesa, performing fan-favorites from the show's past season.
Ailey II - Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Second Company - performs on April 11 as part of the Los Angeles International Dance Festival. Universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers, Ailey II has flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in the country.
Lastly, Segerstrom Center and the Los Angeles International Dance Festival proudly present The Best of Dance: one incredible evening of entertainment with artists from Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance.
American Ballet Theatre: Of Love and Rage - World Premiere
Artistic Director: Kevin Mckenzie
March 5 - 8, 2020
Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $26.
Music: Aram Khachaturian, arranged by Philip Feeney, performed live by Pacific Symphony
Set and Costume Design: Jean-Marc Puissant
Lighting Design: Duane Schuler Inspired by the earliest romance novel from Greek antiquity, this World Premiere created by Alexei Ratmansky, today's foremost choreographer will be one of the dance world's most important events of the year. Star-crossed lovers journey on the high seas in an enthralling tale of abductions, shipwrecks and mistaken identities as the exceptionally beautiful Callirhoe is reunited with her dashing hero. Drawing from the Greek ideals of beauty and harmony, the past connects to the present in a remarkable new production from "the most gifted choreographer in classical ballet today" (The New York Times).
Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020
March 25, 2020
Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $49.
Ailey II
Artistic Director: Troy Powell
April 11, 2020
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $25.
The Best of Dance: Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance
April 25, 2020
Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $39.