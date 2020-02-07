Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Spring Lineup of Dance Programming

Exploring the breadth and depth of American dance, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced a diverse lineup of programming this Spring. It all begins with the World Premiere of American Ballet Theatre's new work from ABT Artist-in-Residence Alexei Ratmansky titled Of Love and Rage. Ratmansky draws from antiquity for a dramatic new ballet inspired by the first century Greek novel Callirhoe. Of Love and Rage will be performed March 5 - 8, 2020. Then, Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020 - America's favorite 21st century dance show - comes to the Center on March 25. Celebrity contestant Kate Flannery (The Office) joins the cast in Costa Mesa, performing fan-favorites from the show's past season.

Ailey II - Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Second Company - performs on April 11 as part of the Los Angeles International Dance Festival. Universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers, Ailey II has flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in the country.

Lastly, Segerstrom Center and the Los Angeles International Dance Festival proudly present The Best of Dance: one incredible evening of entertainment with artists from Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance.





American Ballet Theatre: Of Love and Rage - World Premiere

Artistic Director: Kevin Mckenzie

March 5 - 8, 2020

Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $26.

Choreography: Alexei Ratmansky, based on Chariton's novel CallirhoeMusic: Aram Khachaturian, arranged by Philip Feeney, performed live by Pacific SymphonySet and Costume Design: Jean-Marc PuissantLighting Design: Duane Schuler



Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020

Inspired by the earliest romance novel from Greek antiquity, this World Premiere created by Alexei Ratmansky, today's foremost choreographer will be one of the dance world's most important events of the year. Star-crossed lovers journey on the high seas in an enthralling tale of abductions, shipwrecks and mistaken identities as the exceptionally beautiful Callirhoe is reunited with her dashing hero. Drawing from the Greek ideals of beauty and harmony, the past connects to the present in a remarkable new production from "the most gifted choreographer in classical ballet today" (The New York Times).

March 25, 2020

Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $49.

America's favorite dance show is going back on tour this year with Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020. The longest running tour to date will be dancing through Segerstrom Center for the Arts on March 25, 2020 in Segerstrom Hall. Celebrity contestant Kate Flannery (The Office) will be joining the show and wowing audiences across the country by performing fan-favorite routines from this past season.

Ailey II

Artistic Director: Troy Powell

April 11, 2020

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $25.

Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the finest young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in America under the leadership of Sylvia Waters from 1974 to 2012, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. With Artistic Director Troy Powell at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as he brings a fresh dimension to this beloved company.

The Best of Dance: Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance

April 25, 2020

Segerstrom Hall. Tickets start at $39.





A one-night-only event, the top three dance shows on American television have joined forces to provide an incredible evening of entertainment! The stars of these amazing shows will perform along with some very special guests. Whether you enjoy ballet, Bollywood, ballroom or break dancing, you'll experience a never-before-seen evening of your favorite artists from Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance!