Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Live Indoor Performances in July and August

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will welcome guests back to the Center for more live indoor performances, following Orange County's first live indoor event, the successful sold out performance in April, Uniting in Movement. Their most important goal is to create an environment in which all of their audiences, artists, volunteers, students, and staff feel safe and protected while reconnecting with the art and culture we all know and love.

Here to whisk you away to the magic of live performances, award-winning vocalist Aditya Prakash known for his traditional classical style of South Indian music, will wow audiences with his powerful voice, Tony Award® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway will be performing The Linda Ronstadt Songbook to celebrate the return of live music to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Christian James Hand returns to break down each track of Queen's hit song, "Bohemian Rhapsody" marking the end of his "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Queen era. Piff The Magic Dragon will delight guests with a night of incredible magic and side-splitting comedy.

At the helm of welcoming guests back for indoor live performances, Casey Reitz,President of Segerstrom Center for the Arts shares, "This is a momentous time we at the Center have been diligently and strategically preparing for, implementing new technologies and safety measures to ensure we were ready for this moment. Gearing up for this moment, the work and lessons learned from Uniting in Movement greatly influenced our confidence in successfully bringing indoor performances back to the Center. A sincere thank you to our staff and board members as well as our Reopening Committee for the planning efforts in preparation for the return of Indoor performances at the Center. Our fall calendar and beyond are filled with a full slate of high quality, top talent performances for everyone. We eagerly welcome you back to our campus inside and out"

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

UPCOMING INDOOR PERFORMANCES IN JULY AND AUGUST

Aditya Prakash Ensemble

July 17, 2021 at 7:30pm

Tickets begin at $25

Samueli Theater

Award-winning vocalist Aditya Prakash is a Los Angeles native from a family richly immersed in South Indian arts and culture. He is known for his powerful and emotive voice, is one of the foremost young virtuosos of Carnatic music, the traditional classical style of South India. Aditya has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and Disney Concert Hall and now he's coming to Orange County. "Prakash is a young master of Indian classical singing, yet he was drawn to jazz and funk and sought to incorporate all those elements in his band, the Aditya Prakash Ensemble. The result is a smartly arranged, ultra-hip world music experience." - LA Weekly

Christian James Hand

July 24 and August 14, 2021 at 7:30pm

Tickets begin at $39

Samueli Theater

Christian James Hand returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts to break down each track of Queen's hit song, "Bohemian Rhapsody" and explain the brilliance behind the song in The Genius of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. He'll take audiences on a deep dive into the elements that make up the musical masterpiece. The audience will listen to the individual tracks of Queen's actual studio recording "solo'd" in a way they've never heard them before: the drums, bass, myriad guitars, piano, and finally the wonder that is Freddie Mercury's vocals.

July 25, 2021 at 3:00pm

Tickets begin at $39

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tony Award® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway will be performing The Linda Ronstadt Songbook to celebrate the return of live music to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Her performance will celebrate the many faces of love in Ronstadt's iconic songs, from her Stone Poneys days of "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop/rock classics like "You're No Good" and "Desperado," along with unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like "What's New" and "Am I Blue." For Ronstadt's iconic duets, Callaway will be joined in song by her brilliant Music Director, Billy Stritch.

Piff the Magic Dragon

July 30, 2021 at 8:00pm

Tickets begin at $29

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

For one night only Piff the Magic Dragon is coming back to Segerstrom Center with his hilarious show filled with incredible magic and side-splitting comedy! Having earned national acclaim as the standout star of NBC's America's Got Talent and the CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff continues to win over audiences across the globe. Don't miss this chance to experience Piff, along with his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles - The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua™- and Showgirl Jade Simone, as he brings his unique brand of wizardry, wit, and charm to the Concert Hall stage!

Commitment to Patron Safety

Their health and safety protocols have been informed by Infectious Disease experts at the University of California Irvine to ensure adherence to the principles for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. They've partnered with industrial hygiene firm TRC to review their protocols and their campus cleaning service provider ABM is administering Enhanced Clean™ in all their buildings.a??They are also utilizing CDC recommendations and guidelines from the State of California to devise their reopening policies and procedures.

They have taken meaningful steps to ensure the safety of those who work at and visit their venues and some of the improvements include:

Exceeding the CDC recommended filtration recommendations with their MERV-14 air filters.

Maximizing the number of fresh air exchanges per hour with their state-of-the-art air handling systems.

Invested $175,000 to have touchless features installed in all restrooms.

Installed 150 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the campus.

Implemented a digital ticket solution allowing patrons to have their tickets delivered to their mobile devices.

Continue to make improvements as health and government organizations recommend.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences, and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance as well as a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D: Arts School for All.

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, featuring international ballet and dance companies, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, and free performances on its plaza, such as outdoor movie screenings, concerts, community, and cultural festivals.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation's performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center's programs reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-cultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, and Pacific Chorale. Each contributes greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at the Center. In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center's own facilities as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and the Orange County Museum of Art.

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Monday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a public, non-profit organization. "Segerstrom Center for the Arts" is a registered trademark.