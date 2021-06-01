Segerstrom Center Announces Chamber Music Series

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its 2021 - 2022 Chamber Music Series. Each year, the Center's series presents ensembles and musicians who have reached the pinnacle of the classical music world.

This season's series includes the return of series favorites Emerson String Quartet, Takács String Quartet, St. Lawrence String Quartet, Calidore String Quartet and the Auryn Quartet, plus series debuts of the Esmé and Mozart Piano Quartet. Guest soloists are pianist Stephen Prustman returning with the St. Lawrence String Quartet and soprano Monica Shober in her Chamber Music Series debut, Armen Guzelimian will perform with the Auryn Quartet and baritone Benjamin Howard in his series debut, and Soo Yeon Lyuh will appear with Esmé String Quartet. The Takács String Quartet and the Calidore String Quartet will perform premieres of two new works commissioned by generous Center Chamber Music Series donors Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting.

All performances will be in Samueli Theater and include preview talks by Dr. Byron Adams one hour prior to the concerts. Dr. Adams studied piano with May Lou Wesley Kosnick and composition with Gurney Kennedy at Jacksonville University. He received a Master of Music degree from the University of Southern California, where his principal composition teacher was Morten Lauridsen. He was awarded his doctoral degree from Cornell University, studying composition with Karl Husa and musicology with William W. Austin. He is currently a professor of music at the University of California, Riverside.

Subscriptions for all seven concerts are $182 and are on sale now at the Center's website, www.SCFTA.org/subscriptions or by calling (714) 556-2787. Single tickets will go on sale approximately eight weeks prior to individual engagements. For inquiries about group ticket discounts, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.