Segerstrom Center Announces 2020-21 Cabaret Series - Laura Benanti, Megan Hilty, and More!

Broadway stars and celebrated and cabaret artists return to Orange County and Segerstrom Center for the Arts for the 2021 - 2022 Cabaret Series. These are the acclaimed voices and personalities who captivate audiences with their performances, whether in the top shows in New York, City, concert halls and the hottest 'in spots' and clubs around the country. The series begins with Tony Award winner Laura Benanti making her Center debut, followed by Cabaret Series favorite Megan Hilty and the series debuts of John Lloyd Young's Broadway, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, Tony Yazbek and Caissie Levy. All performances by these exciting artists will be in the intimate, club-style setting of Samueli Theater.

Subscriptions for all seven concerts are $434 and are on sale now at the Center's website, www.SCFTA.org/subscriptions or by calling (714) 556-2787. Single tickets will go on sale approximately eight weeks prior to individual engagements. For inquiries about group ticket discounts, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Laura Benanti a"?Series Debut

September 23 - 25, 2021

Samueli Theater

Audiences who Broadway and a star who knows their way around and through the music of the Great American Songbook are in for a rare treat as Laura Benanti makes her Cabaret Series debut opening the 2021 - 2022 Cabaret Series the Cabaret Series. To quote The New York Times, "her supreme command, thrilling voice and wild sense of humor combine to make Laura Benanti's show a sensation." A Tony Award winner and five-time nominee, her Broadway resume includes Lincoln Center's acclaimed production of My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, Gypsy (2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Feature Actress in a Musical), and Into The Woods. Benanti also appears frequently in television and film roles, and her most recent credits include TVLand's Younger, HBO Max's much awaited Gossip Girl reboot, a new Netflix drama, Worth, and her most recent film, Here Today, with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.

October 21 - 23, 2021

Samueli Theater

Megan Hilty's sweetness, sincerity, humor, and magnificent singing charmed Center Cabaret audiences when she made her debut in 2019. While she might be best known for starring as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash," Megan Hilty has triumphed on Broadway, earning Tony and Drama Desk nominations for her performance in the hilarious comedy, Noises Off. She originated the role of Doralee in Broadway's 9 to 5 and has been an acclaimed Glinda in WICKED, both in New York and on national tour. Expect to be dazzled, delighted and thoroughly entertained!

John Lloyd Young's Broadway a"?Center Debut

December 15 - 17, 2021

Samueli Theater

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations with passion. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, Young sings from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, Dreamgirls and more, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser. John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards.

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls a"?Center Debut

January 27 - 29, 2021

Samueli Theater

Expect evenings filled with music and laughter from the 2021 - 2022 Cabaret Series' dynamic duo - as television icons Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery bring their acclaimed cabaret act for their Center debut performances.

Jane Lynch is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on Glee. She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night and can be seen on Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sophie Lennon. In

2015, Jane embarked on her own live concert tour, See Jane Sing, with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, A Swinging Little Christmas hit Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart.

Kate Flannery is best known for her nine seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's The Office and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC's Dancing With The Stars. Other recent TV appearances include New Girl, American Housewife, Another Period and Brooklyn Nine Nine. Kate is currently Jane Lynch's sidekick in her anti cabaret act, See Jane Sing, having played the Kennedy Center, Joe's Pub and 30 cities across the country. Her original cult comedy lounge act, the Lampshades regularly plays comedy festivals and in and around Hollywood.Jane and Kate premiered Two Lost Souls in 2018 at New York City's legendary venue, The Carlyle

Tony Yazbek a"?Series Debut

March 24 - 26, 2022

Samueli Theater

Since his Broadway debut as a newsboy in the 1989 revival of Gypsy, quintessential long-and-dance man Tony Yazbeck has continued to land coveted roles and garner critical acclaim - including a Tony Award nomination for the leading role in On the Town. With "just the right balance of masculinity and vulnerability," Yazbeck creates a "spellbinding" one-an show, inviting audiences to join him on an honest, emotional journey along life's ups and downs as told through the lyrics of classic show tunes, new standards anbd dazzling tap dancing.

Caissie Levy a"?Center Debut

May 19 - 21, 2022

Samueli Theater

One of Broadway's most sought-after performers, Caissie Levy has starred in iconic productions on Broadway and London's West End. After two years of a successful Broadway run, Caissie took her last bow as Elsa, the role she originated in Disney's production of Frozen. She recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les MisÃ©rables, and is known to Broadway and West End audiences for originating the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair, and Molly in Ghost. She next joins the Roundabout Theatre Company for her seventh Broadway production, in the revival of Caroline or Change. Caissie Levy makes her Cabaret Series debut with these not-to-be-missed performances in Samueli Theater.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance as well as a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities.

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, featuring international ballet and dance companies, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, and free performances on its plaza, such as outdoor movie screenings, concerts, community and cultural festivals.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation's performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center's programs reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-cultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale. Each contributes greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at the Center.

In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center's own facilities as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.