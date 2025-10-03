Rose Center Theater to Hold Auditions for ROBIN HOOD AND THE WHITE ARROW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rose Center Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming holiday production, Robin Hood and the White Arrow: The Feast of Stephen. This original musical adventure, with music and lyrics by Tim Nelson & Kent Johnson and book by Kent Johnson, will run November 21-23, December 5-7, and December 19-21, 2025 in Westminster, California.

Majestic, humorous, and deeply moving, Robin Hood and the White Arrow reimagines the legendary tale of Robin Hood, Maid Marian, and the Merry Men. Filled with romance, comedy, and sweeping ballads, the story follows Robin and his companions as they defy tyranny, fight for justice, and discover that love is the greatest treasure of all. Complete with Broadway-caliber performances and holiday magic, this new production is poised to be a highlight of the season for Southern California audiences.

Audition Details:

In-Person Auditions: Monday, October 13, 2025 | 6:00-10:00 PM | Rose Center Theater (Westminster, CA) For adult performers and youth ages 15+ (by appointment only)

Self-Tape Submissions: For youth performers ages 8-14, due no later than Sunday, October 12, 2025

Callbacks: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 6:00-10:00 PM

What to Prepare:

Performers should prepare 32 bars (approximately 1 minute) of a Broadway, classical, or contemporary musical theater song. Sheet music must be in the correct key (an accompanist will be provided), or a karaoke track may be used. All auditioners will also take part in a short movement evaluation (no prior dance experience required).

Rehearsals begin October 18, 2025 and will be held weekday evenings and select weekends. Cast members must be fully available for all tech rehearsals and performance dates.

Performance Information:

On Stage: November 21-23, December 5-7 & December 19-21, 2025

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM | Sundays at 2:00 PM

Location: Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA 92683

How to Audition:

For full audition details and to sign up, visit: ? www.rosecentertheater.com/robinhood-auditions

