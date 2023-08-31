ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

The event is on Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For Th Photo 2 Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For The Arts
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME This Month Photo 3 Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME This Month
Meet New York Times Bestselling Authors At Segerstrom Center For The Arts For In Conversat Photo 4 Meet New York Times Bestselling Authors At Segerstrom Center For The Arts For In Conversation Series

ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites you to relive a cult classic phenomenon like never before. Grab your fellow wild and untamed things and join in on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza for a movie screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Kicking off the night’s festivities, Orange County’s Queen of Halloween, Miss Clair Voyance, and her sinister drag sisters return to showcase their highly anticipated “Hallo-Queen Spook-tacular!” drag show featuring everyone’s favorite villainous characters.

It’s not easy having a good time! Dress up, sing along, and come prepared to shout out all your favorite movie lines with the crowd. The first 200 guests to arrive will receive prop bags that follow the film’s antics to make for an exciting immersive experience.

All seating is reserved on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6:00 PM when doors open. Attendees should plan to bring their own folding chairs as these will not be provided by the Center. Refreshments, food & sweet treats will be available to purchase courtesy of George’s Café and our onsite food trucks: Dragon Dogs & Cali Delights. Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments and picnics but outside alcohol, glass containers, tables, barbecues, and food preparation will not be permitted on the Plaza. Audience Advisory: The Rocky Horror Picture Show contains some scenes and language which may not be suitable for younger audience members, including scenes of a sexual nature. We encourage patrons to consider these factors when making their decision about attending the performance.

Event Schedule:

6:00 PM – Doors Open

7:00 PM – “Hallo-Queen Spook-tacular” drag pre-show

8:00 PM – Rocky Horror Picture Show (run time: 1 hour 38 minutes)

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Doors at 6:00PM

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Free with RSVP

Box Office
In-person
The Box Office
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Monday 10 am to 2 pm
Tuesday through Friday 12 pm to 5 pm
Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Phone: Monday – Friday 10 am to 5 pm
(714) 556-2787

Online - SCFTA.org  
Group Sales - (714) 755-0236




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
Wayne McGregors WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For The Photo
Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Will Make North American Premiere at Segerstrom Center For The Arts

American Ballet Theatre presents the North American Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works at Segerstrom Center for the Arts from April 11 to 14, 2024. Inspired by the writings of 20th century modernist author Virginia Woolf, Woolf Works marks American Ballet Theatre's first full-length production by McGregor, featuring a luminous original score by Max Richter.

2
Chamber Series Brings Intimate, Timeless Music To Samueli Theater At Segerstrom Center For Photo
Chamber Series Brings Intimate, Timeless Music To Samueli Theater At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents two exquisite chamber music concerts this Fall as part of its Chamber Music Series. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

3
Meet New York Times Bestselling Authors At Segerstrom Center For The Arts For In Conversat Photo
Meet New York Times Bestselling Authors At Segerstrom Center For The Arts For In Conversation Series

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is calling all book lovers to come and enjoy two discussions with distinguished New York Times bestselling authors this Fall as part of its In Conversation Series in Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

4
Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents National Dance Day! Photo
Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents National Dance Day!

Get ready to move, groove, and celebrate the power of dance as Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly announces its sixth annual National Dance Day on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. The Center is proud to be the official West Coast host of this exciting celebration of community and dance co-presented by American Dance Movement. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Segerstrom Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ACADEMY OF ST MARTIN IN THE FIELDS CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
Samueli Theatre (11/01-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Gem
The Gem Theatre (11/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Lion King
Segerstrom Hall (2/01-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Doyle
Samueli Theater (5/02-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE RAINMAKER
Laguna Playhouse (9/20-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White
Samueli Theater (5/16-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Man of La Mancha
Rose Center Theater (9/10-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists”
Irvine Bowl (7/07-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Turn It Out with Tiler Peck
Segerstrom Hall (11/04-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You