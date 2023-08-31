ROCK HORROR PICTURE SHOW Screening Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites you to relive a cult classic phenomenon like never before. Grab your fellow wild and untamed things and join in on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza for a movie screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Kicking off the night’s festivities, Orange County’s Queen of Halloween, Miss Clair Voyance, and her sinister drag sisters return to showcase their highly anticipated “Hallo-Queen Spook-tacular!” drag show featuring everyone’s favorite villainous characters.

It’s not easy having a good time! Dress up, sing along, and come prepared to shout out all your favorite movie lines with the crowd. The first 200 guests to arrive will receive prop bags that follow the film’s antics to make for an exciting immersive experience.

All seating is reserved on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6:00 PM when doors open. Attendees should plan to bring their own folding chairs as these will not be provided by the Center. Refreshments, food & sweet treats will be available to purchase courtesy of George’s Café and our onsite food trucks: Dragon Dogs & Cali Delights. Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments and picnics but outside alcohol, glass containers, tables, barbecues, and food preparation will not be permitted on the Plaza. Audience Advisory: The Rocky Horror Picture Show contains some scenes and language which may not be suitable for younger audience members, including scenes of a sexual nature. We encourage patrons to consider these factors when making their decision about attending the performance.

Event Schedule:

6:00 PM – Doors Open

7:00 PM – “Hallo-Queen Spook-tacular” drag pre-show

8:00 PM – Rocky Horror Picture Show (run time: 1 hour 38 minutes)

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Friday, October 13, 2023 @ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Doors at 6:00PM

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Free with RSVP

