Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET At South Coast Repertory Theatre

South Coast Repertory has opened its 62nd season with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, running September 13–October 19, 2025, on the Segerstrom Stage. Check out photos of the production.

The hit musical, with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and original concept and direction by Mutrux, returns to SCR by popular demand following its sold-out run at Outside SCR in 2022. Due to high demand, an eight-performance extension was announced earlier this month.

Originally directed at SCR by James Moye, the production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Kim Martin-Cotten.

“The story celebrates the power of shared joy, the need for competition, the importance of connectivity, and the artist’s offering of vulnerability to inspire each other,” said Ivers. “I love catching an early glimpse of these icons and I love the power of live music on stage. Also, it’s a whole heck of a lot of fun at a time we could all use it.”

The show features over 20 classic hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Long Tall Sally,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Million Dollar Quartet tells the story of the legendary jam session on December 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis came together by chance at Sun Records in Memphis. Music impresario Sam Phillips—later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—was there to capture it all. What resulted was one of the most unforgettable sessions in rock history.

The musical was first produced on Broadway and the West End, earning three Tony Award nominations in 2010 including Best Musical.

