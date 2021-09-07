Photos: Contra Costa Civic Theatre Presents OUR TOWN

Contra Costa Civic Theatre will return to live, in-person Main Stage productions this fall with one of the giants of the American theatre, Thornton Wilder's Our Town. Directed by CCCT's Executive Artistic Director Marilyn Langbehn, and featuring a diverse ensemble of eight actors who portray the 25-plus citizens of Grover's Corners, Our Town will play for 15 performances from October 1-31.

A landmark in American drama, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town tells the story of a small town, Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, in order to tell us the story of every town, the whole world over. Narrated by the "Stage Manager", we follow the Gibbs and Webb families, residents of Grover's Corners, through twelve years of life changes-from the mundane in Act I, "Daily Life," to the romantic in Act II, "Love and Marriage," to the devastating in Act III, "Death and Eternity." Through the young lovers Emily and George, their strong and loving parents, and the many other Grover's Corners' locals, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human.

Few plays in the American canon have achieved the longevity or received the accolades that Our Town has. Since its first production in 1938, it has been performed all over the world, adapted into radio dramas, films, and opera, and recently reimagined as a bi-lingual community of Spanish, Creole, and English speakers by Jeff Augustin and Nilo Cruz. Edward Albee called it "the finest play ever written by an American," while the New York Daily News wrote "no American play describes more powerfully how we imagine ourselves."

"Our Town has been a touchstone throughout our country's recent history," says director Marilyn Langbehn. "Whenever we are challenged by earth-shaking events--war, terrorist attacks, and now a global pandemic that threatens to destroy our very sense of community--we instinctively turn to this deceptively simple narrative to help us understand it all. I know of no other play that possesses the power Our Town does show us to ourselves, nor one that grows richer each time you experience it."

The cast includes both veterans and newcomers to CCCT's stage: Doy Charnsupharindr (he/him) as Mr. Webb, Grace Dolezal-Ng (she/her) as Emily, Susanne Hobbs Reed (she/her) as Mrs. Gibbs, Tim Holt Jones (he/him) as Dr. Gibbs, Justin P. Lopez (he/him) as George, Fred Pitts (he/him) as Stage Manager, Kelly Rinehart (she/her) as Mrs. Soames, and Marjan Safa (she/her) as Mrs. Webb. Ms. Dolezal-Ng, Ms. Reed, Mr. Lopez, and Ms. Safa are all making their CCCT debut with this production.

The creative team includes Asha Alvarez (she/her), stage manager; Devon LaBelle (she/her), scenic and props designer; Courtney Johnson (she/her), lighting designer; Madeline Berger (she/her), costume designer; and Daniel "Techno" DeBono (he/they), sound designer.

Tickets for Our Town are $35 for adults and $15 for youth up to age 16. All performances take place in-person at the theatre, 951 Pomona Ave (cross street Moeser) in El Cerrito. Free parking is available in the adjoining lot and on the street.