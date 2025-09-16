Photos: ANNIE Opens At Rose Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rose Center Theater’s production of Annie opened this weekend to sold-out audiences and standing ovations. Running through September 28 in Westminster, CA. See photos of the production

Directed and music directed by Tim Nelson, with choreography by Jennifer Matthews and Diane Makas, this Annie pairs Broadway polish with community warmth.

Alternating in the title role are Ava Madison Gray and Everly Marie Guerra, each bringing her own spark of resilience and charm to the iconic orphan. Both performances have delighted audiences, alongside the ever-lovable Sandy the dog.

The production also stars Chris Caputo as the formidable but softhearted Daddy Warbucks, Kristin Caputo as the loyal Grace Farrell, and Karen Rymar as the hilariously wicked Miss Hannigan. Vincent Aniceto and Colette Peters bring mischief and fun as Rooster and Lily St. Regis, shining in their rendition of “Easy Street.”

The orphans, ensemble, and household staff round out the world with vibrant energy, delivering showstopping moments in “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “N.Y.C.,” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.”

Annie runs September 13–28, 2025 at the Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA.



ANNIE



ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

ANNIE

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More