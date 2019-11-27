Photo Flash: Contra Costa Civic Theatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Contra Costa Civic Theatre presents It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, adapted from Frank Capra's beloved film by Joe Landry. This family-friendly holiday production, directed by David Bogdonoff with original music and live foley effects by Don Tieck, plays for nine performances only November 29 through December 15; for tickets and information visit www.ccct.org or call 510-524-9012.

The 5-person company of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play play more than 50 characters in Landry's adaptation including Peter Marietta as George Bailey, Keith Jefferds as his guardian angel, Clarence, Kim Donovan as Zuzu, Merrill Grant as Mary, and Kendall Tieck as Mr. Potter, with live sound effects and original score created by Don Tieck. Although the Tieck brothers have appeared in or worked on Bay Area productions for nearly 40 years, this marks the first time they have appeared onstage together.

Called "one of the best holiday shows around" by Chicago Sun-Times and "bringing new meaning and fantastic new sound to the heartwarming story of good will and good cheer in the face of adversity" (KPBS San Diego Public Broadcasting), It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play brings home the timeless message that "no man is a failure who has friends." Become the live studio audience for a radio broadcast of this American holiday favorite. George Bailey's Christmas Eve crisis of faith brings about the intervention of his guardian angel Clarence, who shows George all the lives he has touched, and how different life in his community of Bedford Falls would be if he had never been born.

Single tickets for It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play range from $11 to $32, with discounts available for groups of 15 or more. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. All performances take place at CCCT's intimate and fully accessible theatre in the Flynn building located at 951 Pomona Avenue (cross street Moeser) in El Cerrito. Free parking is available in the adjoining lot. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ccct.org or by phone at 510.524.9012.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz

Kendall Tieck

Kendall Tieck and Keith Jefferds

Peter Marietta, with Kim Donovan and Keith Jefferds

Don Tieck and Peter Marietta

Don Tieck

Peter Marietta and Merrill Grant

Kendall Tieck, Kim Donovan, Peter Marietta, and Keith Jefferds

Don Tieck and the company of Contra Costa Civic Theatre's production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY





