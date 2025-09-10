Pacific Symphony Unveils 2025–26 Family Musical Mornings Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pacific Symphony has announced its 2025–26 Family Musical Mornings series, presented by Farmers & Merchants Bank. Led by new Assistant Conductor Pola Benke, the four-concert series invites families to experience live orchestral music through beloved stories, holiday traditions, and interactive performances at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

“Orchestral music holds a unique ability to unite, inspire, and awaken the imagination of people of all ages,” said Benke. “Through Family Musical Mornings, we hope to cultivate a lifelong love of classical music by choosing popular pieces that everyone will enjoy.”

The season opens with Disney’s Fantasia in Concert Live to Film, with scenes from Fantasia and Fantasia 2000 projected above the orchestra as it performs classical selections including Debussy’s Clair de Lune and Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, starring Mickey Mouse. The holiday tradition Nutcracker for Kids follows, with dancers from the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School joining the Symphony for Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet.

The new year brings Prokofiev’s timeless tale Peter and the Wolf, where each character is represented by a different instrument. The season closes with Leopold & The Magic Flute: Opera for Kids, a playful adaptation of Mozart’s masterpiece.

Family Musical Mornings concerts take place at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with themed pre-concert activities including crafts, STEAM projects, and photo opportunities.

