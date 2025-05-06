Pacific Symphony To Present CATHEDRALS OF SOUND In Memory Of The Late William J. Gillespie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pacific Symphony will present "Cathedrals of Sound" - a transcendent musical journey created in collaboration with the Norbertine Fathers of St. Michael's Abbey.

Curated with profound intention by St.Clair, the spiritual odyssey honors the memory of the late William J. Gillespie, a devoted patron and donor of Pacific Symphony for over three decades. Gillespie demonstrated extraordinary generosity as an original champion of the Symphony's mission because he believed orchestral music had the power to uplift, unite and inspire Orange County's cultural landscape. The three performances take place on May 15, 16 and 17 in the Renée an Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

One of the most enduring gifts Gillespie bestowed to the Orange County arts community is the William J. Gillespie Concert Organ. Crafted by the esteemed C.B. Fisk as Opus 130, the majestic instrument boasts 4,322 pipes, 75 stops and 75 ranks. An awe-inspiring site, the organ spans 40 feet wide, 48 feet high, 12 feet deep and weighs an impressive 30 tons. Dedicated to his name in 2008, the William J. Gillespie Concert Organ is played only on rare occasions. In tribute, the instrument will resound in observance, with Grammy Award-winning organist Paul Jacobs at the keys/pedals.

"As I began preparing for my 35th season, my heart felt called to dedicate our final 'Cathedrals of Sound' performance to the memory of our cherished friend and one of my mentors, William J. Gillespie," said St.Clair. "Pacific Symphony's evolution into a leading artistic institution is due in large part to his steadfast support. Our work has touched countless lives throughout Orange County and beyond, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to him. His deep passion for Bruckner is at the heart of this tribute and will surely resonate with all who experience it."

At the onset of the performance, the Norbertine Fathers of St. Michael's Abbey bless the space with sacred Gregorian Chant. Following, concertmaster Dennis Kim leads the orchestra in Johann Sebastian Bach's Sinfonia in D Major, MWV 1045. The work's historical resonance, rooted in Bach's final years as music director of St. Thomas Church, will echo the intention of the evening.

The program transitions to Guilmant's Symphony No. 1 for Organ and Orchestra, for a soul-touching journey and vivacious melody contrasting the organ and orchestra. The piece showcases the capabilities of the two components as they unite in harmony.

"This performance serves as a great expression of the gothic grandeur and sacred reverence brought to life by the Norbertine Fathers' Gregorian Chant, the music of Bach and the faithful reverence of Bruckner," continued St.Clair. "It was also important to me that Paul Jacobs return for this performance, as he debuted the organ with Pacific Symphony in 2008 and has become a friend of ours returning many times since."

Following intermission, the program ascends to Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 7, a masterpiece selected by BBC Music Magazine as one of the greatest symphonies of all time. The deeply spiritual work serves as a fitting counterpart to St.Clair's 35-year anniversary celebration with Pacific Symphony as Bruckner that has become a mainstay on his concert seasons. The piece evokes a sense of divine and eternal longing. In the immersive experience, audience members will share a moment of remembrance, celebration and unity.

"Cathedrals of Sound" takes place Thursday, May 15, Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. All three performances include a preview talk with KUSC midday host Alan Chapman at 7 p.m. This concert is sponsored by the Board of Counselors and is part of the 2024-25 Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Season. Tickets are $30-$153. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit pacificsymphony.org.

