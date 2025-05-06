Pacific Symphony Reveals Five Concert Line Up For SUMMERFEST 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ultimate outdoor concert experience is back for a second season at the Great Park Live amphitheater, continuing a beloved tradition of Orange County summers filled with awe-inspiring sunsets, orchestral music, delicious food, wine and splendid weather.

Pacific Symphony performs five spectacular concerts for SummerFest 2025, presented by City of Hope Orange County and underwritten by the City of Irvine which has designated the Symphony as the venue's resident orchestra. From the annual July 4 Spectacular with fireworks to Star Wars on the big screen, the Symphony's renowned conductors, Carl St.Clair, Enrico Lopez Yañez, Richard Kaufman and others, take audiences on a fun-filled adventure for each performance.

"We are thrilled to return for another season at Great Park Live, where music and community come together under the stars," says Pacific Symphony President John Forsyte. "This season builds on the energy of last year's SummerFest while introducing new, inspiring elements that elevate the experience. We are dedicated to always bringing wonder, joy and connection through orchestral music, and we can't wait to share these unforgettable moments with our community."

City of Hope Orange County is honored to support SummerFest 2025, said Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County. "We know music has a transformative power to uplift, to bring people together, and to heal. That's something we celebrate at City of Hope Orange County," Walker said. "We look forward to celebrating another magical summer series with Pacific Symphony."

A high-energy tribute to American icons Jimmy Buffett and The Beach Boys kicks off the July 4 show, alongside patriotic favorites and an exhilarating fireworks display, led by Pops Conductor Laureate Richard Kaufman. Then, the Star Wars anthology continues with The Force Awakens in Concert, as the remarkable orchestra performs the score live to the full-length feature film. On August 8, Music Director Carl St.Clair leads a classical program featuring Oscar Navarro's vibrant A Downey Overture, Beethoven's majestic Piano Concerto No. 5, the "Emperor" with pianist Michelle Cann, and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition in Ravel's stunning orchestration.

Then comes Disco Fever - Let's Dance! on August 23. Led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the night welcomes non-stop dancing to the high-energy concert featuring guest artists Maiya Sykes and Ty Taylor. The two singers perform chart-topping disco anthems like "We Are Family," "Stayin' Alive," "I Will Survive" and "The Hustle." The fun continues inviting audience members onstage for a dance-off. Inspired by Enrico's father's love for the genre, this concert is a groovy ride back to the '70s.

A SummerFest tradition, Tchaikovsky Spectacular is led by conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong. The grandeur of Tchaikovsky's most prestigious works shine in a captivating concert where passion and power collide, with Natasha Paremski on piano. The evening opens with the soaring beauty of his Piano Concerto No. 1 followed by the dramatic story of Francesca da Rimini told in a symphonic poem. The evening comes to a close with the explosive 1812 Overture, a thrilling celebration of Tchaikovsky's bold compositional mastery, complete with fireworks for an unforgettable finale.

Subscriptions are now available for purchase with packages ranging from $189-$580 that include free parking and free ticket exchanges. Table seating is reserved exclusively for subscribers. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit PacificSymphony.org.

