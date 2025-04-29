Pacific Symphony 2025-26 Pops Series Announced

Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez curates a lineup celebrating the vibrant and diverse musical tastes of Southern California.
Pacific Symphony invites audiences to experience seven fun-filled, high-energy concerts at the 2025-26 Pops Series, underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family.
Curated by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the series features a mix of iconic pop hits, cinematic scores, Broadway favorites, vibrant Latin rhythms, and more. With dynamic guest artists, fresh arrangements, and the full power of the orchestra, music lovers are in for unforgettabgenre-spanning nights out listening to live orchestral music. It's a series that promises both nostalgic favorites and exhilarating new musical experiences.
"It's a joy to lead the Pops Series for my third season with Pacific Symphony," said Lopez-Yañez. "We've curated a thrilling lineup that celebrates the vibrant diversity of our Southern California community - from Broadway brilliance to cinematic grandeur, high-energy Latin rhythms to iconic pop legends. We have something for everyone, and I can't wait to share my love of all genres with our audiences."
Season highlights include:
"We're thrilled to bring back fan favorites while introducing fresh faces to the Pops Series this year," added Lopez-Yañez. "Each performance brings something special-creative arrangements and inspired collaborations that breathe new life into familiar favorites."
Pacific Symphony President and CEO, John Forsyte, added, "As we unveil another exhilarating Pops season, we extend our gratitude to our devoted ticket holders whose energy fuels every performance. Our musicians-renowned for their versatility and artistry-are a true Orange County treasure, and we're proud to share their talents under Enrico Lopez-Yañez's dynamic leadership."
All performances begin at 8 p.m. and take place at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets range from $50 - $182 per concert. Pops subscriptions are available in seven-concert and four-concert "choose-your-own" packages, priced from $159-$1,337. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit PacificSymphony.org.
Videos