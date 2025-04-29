Pacific Symphony 2025-26 Pops Series Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pacific Symphony invites audiences to experience seven fun-filled, high-energy concerts at the 2025-26 Pops Series, underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family.

Curated by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the series features a mix of iconic pop hits, cinematic scores, Broadway favorites, vibrant Latin rhythms, and more. With dynamic guest artists, fresh arrangements, and the full power of the orchestra, music lovers are in for unforgettabgenre-spanning nights out listening to live orchestral music. It's a series that promises both nostalgic favorites and exhilarating new musical experiences.

"It's a joy to lead the Pops Series for my third season with Pacific Symphony," said Lopez-Yañez. "We've curated a thrilling lineup that celebrates the vibrant diversity of our Southern California community - from Broadway brilliance to cinematic grandeur, high-energy Latin rhythms to iconic pop legends. We have something for everyone, and I can't wait to share my love of all genres with our audiences."

Season highlights include:

The 2025-26 Pops Opening Night features Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony (Nov. 14-15), a dazzling multimedia concert featuring hand-picked vocalists, guest musicians, and personal stories shared by Dolly on screen.

Celebrate the holidays in style at A Rat Pack Christmas with Tony DeSare (Dec. 19-20), showcasing the star performer's charm, piano virtuosity and smooth vocals.

Fans of the films A Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice won't want to miss Danny Elfman's Music from The Films of Tim Burton (Feb. 13-14), an eerie and whimsical evening of cinematic scores featuring violinist Sandy Cameron.

After a sold-out debut with the Symphony in a duo with Cody Fry, singer-songwriter Ben Rector returns with Songs for America (March 13-14), a heartfelt performance inspired by his travels across the country.

Memorable songs like "Wouldn't it be Loverly" and "I Could Have Danced All Night" shine in My Fair Lady in Concert (April 24-25), featuring lush orchestration and standout vocalists.

An Enchanted Evening with The Three Mexican Tenors (May 15-16) features thrilling operatic favorites and passionate Latin love songs in a vibrant, crowd-pleasing celebration of unforgettable melodies.

Windborne's Music of Journey (June 5-6) cranks up the symphonic power as Pacific Symphony and a team of great artists reimagine Journey's greatest hits-"Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Don't Stop Believin'"-in a high-energy, arena-rock concert experience.

"We're thrilled to bring back fan favorites while introducing fresh faces to the Pops Series this year," added Lopez-Yañez. "Each performance brings something special-creative arrangements and inspired collaborations that breathe new life into familiar favorites."

Pacific Symphony President and CEO, John Forsyte, added, "As we unveil another exhilarating Pops season, we extend our gratitude to our devoted ticket holders whose energy fuels every performance. Our musicians-renowned for their versatility and artistry-are a true Orange County treasure, and we're proud to share their talents under Enrico Lopez-Yañez's dynamic leadership."

All performances begin at 8 p.m. and take place at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets range from $50 - $182 per concert. Pops subscriptions are available in seven-concert and four-concert "choose-your-own" packages, priced from $159-$1,337. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit PacificSymphony.org.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby