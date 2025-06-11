OneRoot Foundation Awards Special Grant to South Coast Repertory Following NEA Funding Withdrawal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a powerful act of philanthropic support, the OneRoot Foundation has awarded a special grant to South Coast Repertory (SCR) to offset the sudden and unexpected withdrawal of a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for SCR’s production of The Staircase by Noa Gardner.

The withdrawal, part of a sweeping national revocation of 560 grants totaling over $27 million, was announced to SCR on the day of the production’s opening, May 2, 2025—leaving the Tony Award-winning regional theatre scrambling to close a critical funding gap.

Founded by the Pyle Family of Newport Beach, the OneRoot Foundation is a values-driven organization that prioritizes service, education, and community support. The special donation was made in honor of actor Denver Pyle, known for his role as Uncle Jesse on The Dukes of Hazzard, by his son David A. Pyle, OneRoot trustee and longtime SCR supporter.

“The OneRoot Foundation is proud to support South Coast Repertory through this donation,” said Robert May, Executive Director of Philanthropy at the foundation. “We believe in doing what is right. Seeing the NEA pull its funding the day of the opening with no warning was disappointing, to say the least. We wanted to make it right and assure that South Coast Repertory had the funding required to complete The Staircase.”

May was first alerted to the situation by David Pyle, and soon contacted Wendy Hales, Executive Director of the Argyros Family Foundation, a longtime SCR partner. Hales facilitated an introduction to SCR’s Managing Director Suzanne Appel, and within days, the OneRoot Foundation stepped up to fully cover the funding shortfall.

The grant ensured support for over 70 artists and staff, including 53 full- and part-time technicians and artisans, 7 union actors, designers and assistants, musicians, stage managers, and the production’s creative leads—including director Gaye Taylor Upchurch and playwright Noa Gardner, a Native Hawaiian artist.

“Bank of America understands impact, and the impact of this commitment on our ability to plan for the future cannot be overstated,” said Suzanne Appel. “We are so grateful for this gift from the OneRoot Foundation and the Pyle family. Their generosity is a resounding affirmation of the vital role SCR plays in our community and the importance of storytelling that reflects our shared humanity.”

Artistic Director David Ivers added, “This support allows us to stand behind artists like Noa Gardner, whose work in The Staircase celebrates Native Hawaiian culture and sheds light on important stories.”

Set in Hawaii, The Staircase centers on a Native Hawaiian family and explores themes of heritage, mythology, and identity through music and legend. The production featured three Native Hawaiian actors and Mehanaokala Hind, a Native Hawaiian Dramaturg and Music Director, further underscoring SCR’s commitment to authentic representation.

SCR has formally appealed to the NEA, asserting that The Staircase aligns with revised funding priorities to support skilled laborers and Tribal communities. The theater emphasized that Native Hawaiians qualify under federal guidelines and urged the agency to revisit its criteria.

“As over $27 million in NEA funding was revoked from hundreds of arts organizations this year, we hope others are inspired by OneRoot Foundation’s leadership,” Appel continued. “We encourage our supporters to contact their local representatives and affirm the importance of public investment in the arts.”

For more information on South Coast Repertory and how to support its mission, visit www.scr.org.

