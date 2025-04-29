ORDINARY DAYS to be Presented at The GEM Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One More Productions at The GEM Theatre will present the musical, ORDINARY DAYS! Directed and Musically Directed by Damien Lorton, this production will run from May 2 to May 18, 2025, at the historic GEM Theatre in Garden Grove. The opening night for the media is Saturday, May 3, 2025. Pre-show Gala at 6:30PM, Performance at 8:00PM.

Ordinary Days is a heartfelt and moving musical that beautifully captures the extraordinary moments hidden within everyday life. Set against the backdrop of New York City, this intimate show follows four characters, strangers at first, whose lives unexpectedly intersect in ways that change them forever. With a captivating score, Ordinary Days explores themes of love, connection, and finding meaning in the hustle and bustle of modern life. Whether you're a dreamer, a realist, or somewhere in between, this poignant and uplifting story will leave you inspired. Don't miss this compelling musical about the magic of ordinary moments.

The cast features Courtney Hays as Claire, Caden Fraser as Jason, Sean Hawkins as Warren and Sasha Baker as Deb. In addition to Direction/Musical Direction by Damien Lorton, the creative team for OMP's production of ORDINARY DAYS includes Scenic & Props Design by Victor Crisafulli, Graphic Design by Julia Johnston, Sound Design by JT Huff and Lighting Design by Jeremy Huff. Musician credits include Nick Bravo as Piano/Conductor.

