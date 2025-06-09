MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING And More Set for Golden West College Theater Arts 2025â€“2026 Season

 tracking pixel
Season offers a mix of classic drama, Shakespearean comedy, a new original work, and a Tony Award-winning musical.

By: Jun. 09, 2025
Golden West College Theater Arts has unveiled its 2025â€“2026 season lineup, featuring four full productions to be staged in the 326-seat Mainstage Theater on the Huntington Beach campus.

With a mix of classic drama, Shakespearean comedy, a new original work, and a Tony Award-winning musical, the season offers a wide-ranging showcase of student and faculty talent.

Performances begin in October 2025. Tickets and season information are available at www.gwctickets.com.

The Diviners

By Jim Leonard Jr. | Directed by Tom Amen
October 10â€“19, 2025

Opening the season is Jim Leonard Jr.â€™s The Diviners, a drama set in 1930s rural Indiana that centers on the unlikely friendship between a troubled young man and a disillusioned preacher. With sparse, lyrical storytelling and a focus on themes of faith, grief, and connection, the play has become a staple of American regional theater. This production is directed by GWC faculty member Tom Amen.

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare | Directed by Martie Ramm
November 14â€“23, 2025

Next up is Shakespeareâ€™s Much Ado About Nothing, one of his most enduring comedies. The play follows two intertwined love storiesâ€”one tender and threatened by betrayal, the other witty and adversarialâ€”set against a backdrop of mistaken identity and eavesdropping schemes. Directed by Martie Ramm, the production promises a lively take on the Bardâ€™s sharpest romantic comedy.

Eight Seconds

World Premiere by Tim Mueller | Directed by Tom Amen
March 6â€“15, 2026

Spring brings the world premiere of Eight Seconds by playwright and GWC faculty member Tim Mueller. Inspired by a 2015 study suggesting humans now have a shorter attention span than goldfish, the play follows Ellie, a young woman navigating online extremism and misinformation in an effort to unmask dangerous online figures. Part digital thriller, part psychological drama, the piece examines how we shapeâ€”and are shaped byâ€”the information we consume. This production contains mature content and is intended for adult audiences.

A Gentlemanâ€™s Guide to Love and Murder

Book & Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman | Music & Lyrics by Steven Lutvak
Based on the novel by Roy Horniman | Directed by Martie Ramm
April 24â€“May 3, 2026

Closing out the season is the Tony Award-winning musical A Gentlemanâ€™s Guide to Love and Murder, a fast-paced comedy about social climbing, romantic misadventure, and... murder. When Monty Navarro discovers heâ€™s eighth in line to inherit a family fortune, he sets out to eliminate the relatives standing in his wayâ€”with both charm and chaos. Directed by Martie Ramm, this production brings a darkly comic finish to the season.

For more information about productions and season details, visit www.gwctheater.com.



