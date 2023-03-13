Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MR. YUNIOSHI Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse in May

Performances run May 5-7, 2023 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

The breakout hit of Sierra Madre Playhouse's winter season, Mr. Yunioshi, returns for a limited engagement of four performances.

The title Mr. Yunioshi refers to the name of the character portrayed by Mickey Rooney in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, directed by Blake Edwards (Rooney's former roommate). Rooney portrays Audrey Hepburn's neighbor. It is a cringe-inducing characterization, in which Rooney dons yellowface and wears appliances to "play Asian."

The play Mr. Yunioshi reverses the real-life event by casting Asian American actor J. Elijah Cho to play Mickey Rooney.

Rooney is depicted here as something of a narcissist, at first believing he is being cast as the romantic lead opposite Ms. Hepburn. When it becomes apparent that he is being tapped to play the role of Mr. Yunioshi, Rooney has to deal with the question: Should he play the Asian character? We know from the cinematic record what he ultimately did, but our play shows how he arrived there.

Mickey Rooney acted in his first film in 1926 and his last in 2014. With over 100 film roles, his acting career is the longest in cinematic history. He received Oscars in 1939 and 1983. Unlike his frequent comedic movie personae, in real life he was a romantic leading man: The first of his eight wives was screen star Ava Gardner, and he had affairs with Norma Shearer, Betty Grable, Elizabeth Taylor, Lana Turner and others.

Breakfast at Tiffany's won Oscars for composers Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer and their song Moon River.

WHO: Written, directed and performed by J. Elijah Cho. Produced by Ari Stidham and David Stidham. Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse.

WHERE: Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre,, CA 91024. There is free parking available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street, as well as street parking. There are several dining establishments just yards from the Playhouse.

WHEN: May 5-7, 2023 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8 pm, Sun. at 1 pm and 5 pm.

RESERVATIONS: (626) 355-4318.

J. Elijah Cho is the writer, director and star of Mr. Yunioshi. National audiences recognize him for the character of Wonderboy, which he played for two seasons on AMC's Halt and Catch Fire. A graduate of the University of South Florida, he performed with Tampa area theatre companies Tampa Rep, Jobsite, Hat Trick and Stageworks.

Mr. Yunioshi debuted at New York Fringe Festival in 2016. It won the award for Best Solo Show at the Hollywood Fringe in 2019. It has been performed in cities across the United States and in Sydney, Australia.

Mr. Yunioshi addresses several issues:

Should actors have the opportunity to play ANY role?

Could there ever have been a "right" way to play it?

What compels an actor to play a character that they really shouldn't be playing?

Each performance will be followed by a question and answer session.

Original choreography: Jasmine Ejan. Associate producer: Genah Redding.

For full information about upcoming events at Sierra Madre Playhouse, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230121®id=121&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Rob Slaven




Last night, Center Theatre Group hosted a Black Out Night performance of Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.” Rodney King’s Daughter Lora Dene King gave a pre-show welcome, followed by a reception after the performance. Check out photos from the event here!
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Six of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, March 18, 2023 8/7 Central.
Sierra Madre Playhouse will present Dr. Keeling's Curve, written by George Shea, directed by Kirsten Sanderson, and starring Mike Farrell at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Performances run April 21- April 23, 2023.
Pandion Music Foundation (PMF), founded in 2022, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering growth in the music creator community. PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources or networks that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion

