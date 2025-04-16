Catalina Museum Announces The 38th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Catalina Museum for Art & History will present the 38th Annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase, one of the longest-running celebrations of silent film in the world. This year's event spans two days, Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, 2025, offering rare screenings, live music and expert commentary in two iconic Avalon venues.

On May 16, the showcase begins under the stars at the Catalina Museum's Ackerman Family Amphitheater with a special 3-D screening of Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954), the final film in Universal Pictures' legendary monster series. Film historian and 3-D expert Eric Kurland will present rarely seen production photographs and introduce the film, highlighting its place in cinematic history. Complimentary 3-D glasses are included with admission and are yours to keep. Tickets for the May 16 event cost $10.

The showcase continues on May 17 at the historic Avalon Casino Theatre, the iconic Art Deco landmark built in 1929 by William Wrigley Jr. In honor of the 100th anniversary of a cinematic milestone, the museum will screen The Phantom of the Opera (1925), starring Lon Chaney. The film will feature the world premiere of a newly commissioned score, performed live by acclaimed composer Michael D. Mortilla and a talented ensemble of musicians. Tickets for the May 17 event are $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children.

Providing historical and technical context, Randy Haberkamp, retired Executive Vice President of the Library, Archive and SciTech at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will join Kurland in introducing both films and discussing their lasting influence and innovation.

Together, these two films offer a rare opportunity to experience the origins and legacy of genre-defining horror, celebrated in one extraordinary weekend of cinema on Catalina Island.

The May 16 event will be held at the Catalina Museum for Art & History's Ackerman Family Amphitheater located at 217 Metropole Ave, Avalon, CA 90704.

The May 18 event will be held at the historic Avalon Casino Theatre located at 1 Casino Way, Casino Building, Avalon, CA 90704.

For more information about the 38th annual Silent Film Showcase and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.catalinamuseum.org/calendar/event/4784767.

