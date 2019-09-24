Casting Announced for MISS SAIGON at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon - a smash hit in London, Broadway and across the UK - has been announced for its highly anticipated engagement at Segerstrom Center for the Arts for two weeks October 1 - 13, 2019.
Tickets to Miss Saigon start at $26 and are available for purchase at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, October 12 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. This production is recommended for ages 14 and up. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.
Red Concepción will lead the tour as 'the Engineer' direct from the UK Tour, Emily Bautista will play 'Kim' having also performed the role in the most recent Broadway production and Anthony Festa will play 'Chris.' Joining them will be Ellie Fishman as 'Ellen,' J. Daughtry as 'John,' Jinwoo Jung as 'Thuy' and Christine Bunuan as 'Gigi.' At certain performances, the role of 'Kim' will be played by Myra Molloy.
They are joined by Philip Ancheta, Devin Archer, Eric Badiqué, Brandon Block, Eymard Cabling, Joven Calloway, Rae Leigh Case, Taylor Collins, Matthew Dailey, Noah Gouldsmith, Keila Halili, Keely Hutton, Adam Kaokept, David Kaverman, McKinley Knuckle, Madoka Koguchi, Nancy Lam, Ilana Lieberman, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Garrick Macatangay, Jonelle Margallo, Kevin Murakami, Jackie Nguyen, Francesca Nong, Matthew Overberg, Adam Roberts, Michael Russell, Julius Sermonia, Nicholas Walters and Anna-Lee Wright. The role of Tam is played by Smith Taeyang Carl, Ryker Huetter, Haven Je and Adalynn Ng.
Red Concepción and Jinwoo Jung are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance with this production.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy