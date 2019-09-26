BRIGHT STAR Opens At The Gem Theatre

BRIGHT STAR opens on September 26 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

If you liked "Always, Patsy Cline," you'll love this show! The actress who played Patsy plays the leading role in this amazing musical based on a true incident.

From Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin & Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell, BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920's and 1940's.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

BRIGHT STAR is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Nicole Cassesso as Alice Murphy, Nick Seigel as Jimmy Dobbs, Brandon Taylor Jones as Billy Cane, Ryan Addison as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Kelly Rosales as Margo Crawford, Katie Walsh as Lucy Grant, Tad Fujioka as Daryl Ames, Catherine Rahm as Mama Murphy, Duane Thomas as Daddy Cane, Ricky Augustin as Stanford, Race Chambers as Dr. Norquist, and Erik Diaz as Max. The performances backed by a live 7-piece band onstage.

Performances runs from Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, October 20 at the Gem Theatre. Thursdays - Saturdays, show starts at 8 pm and Sundays, show starts at 2 pm. On Saturday, October 5 and October 12, there will be an additional 2 pm show.

General admission tickets are $30 each, $28 for seniors (60 and over), and $28 for children (12 years old and under). In addition, $20 Student Rush Tickets are available for Thursday and Friday performances only, available for purchase 30 minutes prior to performance in person at the Box Office with a valid Student ID (one ticket per ID) - cash only. Opening Gala Night Event Tickets for Saturday, September 28 are $45 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the pre-show catered champagne Gala with the cast.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550, ext. 221, or visit the website at www.onemoreproductions.com.





