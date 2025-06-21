Axis Theater Brings ROCK OF AGES: THE MUSICAL To Huntington Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Axis Theater is one of the first companies in years to bring Rock of Ages-a high-energy, fan-favorite musical-back to local Orange County audiences. Performances run July 11-13 at the historic Huntington Beach HS Theater, located at 1905 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648.

Set in 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance caught in the glam and grit of the era's biggest hits. Featuring iconic songs from legendary bands like Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Bon Jovi and more, this jukebox musical promises a night of powerhouse vocals, big hair, and even bigger fun.

Axis founders/directors Clara D'Autilia and Jeremy Cooley, plus choreographer Mackenzie Keck, deliver a production full of heart, humor, and high-octane rock anthems. Whether you're a longtime fan of '80s rock or new to the world of power ballads and spandex, Rock of Ages is a show that will have you dancing in your seat. Axis is proud to be among the few companies in Orange County to bring #RockofAges a high-energy, fan-favorite musical to local audiences.

Don't miss your chance to experience the electrifying magic of Rock of Ages-one weekend only!

Comments