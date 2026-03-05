Yale Schwarzman Center and Yale School of Music to Present Cellist Steven Isserlis 

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Yale Schwarzman Center and the Yale School of Music (YSM) has announced a co-produced concert by internationally celebrated cellist Steven Isserlis on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Morse Recital Hall in Sprague Memorial Hall.

Among the most distinguished cellists of his generation, Isserlis is renowned for his expressive musicianship and distinctive sound. His appearance marks his first concert presented in collaboration with Yale Schwarzman Center and builds on previous notable performances in partnership with the Yale School of Music.

Isserlis will perform a wide-ranging program featuring works by Beethoven, Schumann, Kabalevsky, and Kaprálová. He will be joined by his longtime collaborator, pianist Connie Shih, and will perform on his signature 1726 Stradivarius cello, the ‘Marquis de Corberon' (Nelsova).

The program will include:

● Beethoven: 12 Variations on “Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen” from Mozart's Die Zauberflöte in F Major, Op. 66

● Schumann: Three Fantasiestücke, Op. 70

● Kabalevsky: Cello Sonata

● Kaprálová: Ritournelle for Cello and Piano

● Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69

In addition to the April 21 performance, Isserlis will lead a master class with Yale School of Music students during his residency, further deepening his engagement with the New Haven community.

“Steven Isserlis is an artist of extraordinary imagination and humanity, embodying the highest standards of musical artistry,” said José García-León, the Henry and Lucy Moses Dean of Music at Yale University. “His performances remind us that virtuosity is not merely technical brilliance, but a profound act of storytelling and connection. To welcome him to Yale, both on stage and in the studio, is a wonderful opportunity for our students and our community.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Yale School of Music to welcome Steven Isserlis to Morse Recital Hall and Yale University,” said Rachel Fine, Executive Director of Yale Schwarzman Center. “This partnership represents the first time our two institutions have co-produced a concert featuring Isserlis, and exemplifies our shared commitment to cross-campus collaboration

and bringing world-class artists to New Haven while creating meaningful connections with students and audiences alike.”

Isserlis's New Haven appearance comes amid the release of his latest album with pianist Connie Shih, Schumann & Moscheles: 1851 Cello Sonatas, on the Hyperion Records label. The album explores music composed in the year 1851, pairing Ignaz Moscheles' Cello Sonata in E Major, Op. 121—dedicated to Robert Schumann—with Schumann's Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Minor, Op. 121, arranged for cello by Isserlis.

Praised internationally for his interpretations spanning Baroque to contemporary repertoire, Isserlis performs regularly with the world's leading orchestras and is also an acclaimed author and chamber musician. His approach to programming and scholarship has distinguished him as a singular voice in classical music today.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 PM at Morse Recital Hall in Sprague Memorial Hall (470 College St, New Haven, CT). Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 11. For program information and ticket details, please visit music.yale.edu/events.