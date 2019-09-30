Windham Theatre Guild Brings Back THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The Windham Theatre Guild presents The Rocky Horror Show by Richard O'Brien as a special event at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

That sweet transvestite and his motley crew did the Time Warp on Broadway in a 25th anniversary revival. Complete with sass from the audience and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Come dressed up, or come as you are, just make sure you come for Rocky Horror!

No outside props. Participation bags for sale at performance.

The Rocky Horror Show runs Friday and Saturday, October 11 & 12 at 7:30pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Ticket prices are $22 for Adults and $19 for Students/Seniors, and $14 for children under 12. All UCONN, ECSU & QVCC students (with ID) pay the discounted price of $14. Group discounts are also available.

For reservations and information, call the Windham Theatre Guild at 860-423-2245 or buy your tickets at the door.





