Westport Country Playhouse to Welcome Comedian Colin Quinn in October

The stand-up comedian and SNL alum will perform at 8 p.m..

By: Sep. 26, 2025
Westport Country Playhouse to Welcome Comedian Colin Quinn in October
Westport Country Playhouse will present standup comedian Colin Quinn on Thursday, October 9, at 8 p.m. K

nown for his work on Saturday Night Live, MTV’s Remote Control, and Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, the Brooklyn native will bring his sharp, unapologetically New York humor to the Playhouse stage.

Quinn has appeared on Broadway with Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, and Off-Broadway with Unconstitutional, The New York Story (directed by Jerry Seinfeld), Red State, Blue State, The Last Best Hope, and Small Talk.

His recent credits include Trainwreck, HBO’s Girls, and his YouTube web series Cop Show. He is also the author of Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States, published by Macmillan.

Tickets are $50, with a running time of approximately 90 minutes and no intermission. Tickets and information are available at westportplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (203) 227-4177 or toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.




Videos