Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE GOLDSMITH a Solo Play by Sharone Sayegh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westport Country Playhouse will present The Goldsmith, a solo play written and performed by Sharone Sayegh, on Friday, July 11 at 8 p.m. as part of the Barnstormer series at the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center. Directed by Zachary Prince, the intimate performance is officially sold out.

Inspired by her family’s true stories, The Goldsmith traces the journey of golden jewelry passed down through generations—from Iraq to Israel to America. Each piece of jewelry carries with it a history of survival, transformation, and identity. As a first-generation Iraqi, Israeli, and American Jew, Sayegh explores themes of love, multiplicity, and belonging in a moving, personal solo performance.

Sayegh is a Broadway veteran known for originating the role of Anna in the Tony Award-winning musical The Band’s Visit and for her roles in Come From Away and Mamma Mia!. She has previously appeared at Westport Country Playhouse in The 39 Steps, A Sherlock Carol, and several Script in Hand readings. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include The Atlantic, Playwrights Horizons, Ars Nova, La Jolla Playhouse, and more.

The Goldsmith is part of the Barnstormer series, which showcases small-scale performances by local and national artists in a relaxed, intimate venue adjacent to the mainstage.

For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177.

Comments

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...