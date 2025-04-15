Westport Country Playhouse to Present AILEY II: THE NEXT GENERATION OF DANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will present Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance on Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m. For over 50 years, Ailey II has merged the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. The company’s 2024-2025 season celebrates the life and legacy of beloved Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Emerita, Judith Jamison.

The program on May 1 will feature Houston Thomas’ premiere Down the Rabbit Hole, a work inspired by The Matrix film series exploring the relationship between humans and technology; Alvin Ailey’s Streams, an abstract exploration of bodies in space, danced to a percussion score by Miloslav Kabelac; and Baye & Asa’s John 4:20, an explosive adrenaline rush,

This season, eight new dancers—Carley Brooks, Meredith Brown, Jennifer M. Gerken, Xavier Logan, Xhosa Scott, Darion Tuner, Eric J. Vidaña, and Jordyn White—join the four returning members Alfred L. Jordan II, Kiri Moore, Corinth Moulterie, and Kayla Mei-Wan Thomas.

Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, this universally renowned company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Under the leadership of Sylvia Waters, who served as artistic director for 38 seasons, Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. Now, with Artistic Director Francesca Harper at the helm, she brings fresh perspectives to Mr. Ailey’s legacy, while nurturing new creative voices and propelling the company forward. Tickets are $75, $80. For full details, visit here.

