Westport Country Playhouse Presents ME, MYSELF & BARBRA In April

Westport Country Playhouse will present “Me, Myself & Barbra,” a concert of the signature songs of Barbra Streisand, on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m.

Artist, creator, and producer Jenna Pastuszek will sing Barbra's early hits like “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “Miss Marmelstein,” “Bewitched,” “Don't Rain on My Parade” and more, along with adding a dash of Borscht Belt comedy. Drew Wutke is music director. An add-on, pre-show cocktail party at 6 p.m. will celebrate Barbra Streisand's birthday, which falls on the same day as the performance.

Jenna Pastuszek, the show's creator, is an acclaimed performer who has graced stages nationwide. In addition to “Me, Myself & Barbra,” she is the star, creator, and producer of another solo show, “Get Happy! An Evening Celebrating the World's Greatest Entertainer, Judy Garland.” These shows have been produced at Paper Mill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, Overture Center, Engeman Theater, California Center for Arts and Entertainment, East Lynne Theater Company, Feinstein's at Vitello's, and more. She has performed Off and Off-Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, Theatre Row, Birdland, and 54 Below. Regional credits include Walnut Street Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company, Sharon Playhouse, and Hollywood's Hudson Theatre. Pastuszek is on Pandora Radio as the voice of Starbucks Café, Amazon, Pepsi, Crest, and more. In addition to performing, Pastuszek is a voice teacher and performance coach, most recently at USC and UArts. She is co-founder of Innovative Voice Studio, where she trains Broadway artists, and of Innovative Performance, where she coaches leaders across a variety of industries to use their voices to better express themselves. A proud Ukrainian, she is a graduate of NYU Steinhardt and University of Virginia.

Drew Wutke, music director, was also music director for last year's Westport Country Playhouse show, “A Night for Swifties.” A NYC-based, multi-disciplinary artist, he continues to music direct and play on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, and on tours, collaborating alongside Tony, Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy award winners. After almost a decade of working in music and theatre departments at universities in Indiana and Oklahoma, Wutke has worked as music director and with a private coaching studio in NYC for over another decade.

Tickets are $45, $40 for show only; $55, $50 for pre-show birthday party and show. For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/me-myself-and-barbra/

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, song selections, dates, and times are subject to change.

