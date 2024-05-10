Westport Country Playhouse Presents Comedian Mike Birbiglia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Mike Birbiglia will bring his solo show, “Please Stop the Ride,” to Westport Country Playhouse for three performances, on Tuesday, June 4, at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m.; and Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70. Very limited availability for the Tuesday and Wednesday shows; Friday is sold out; limit six tickets per order.

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows, “Sleepwalk with Me,” “My Girlfriend's Boyfriend,” “Thank God for Jokes,” “The New One,” and “The Old Man and the Pool,” enjoyed successful runs on and off-Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials.

Birbiglia's shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed, and starred in the films “Sleepwalk with Me” and “Don't Think Twice.” As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Popstar,” and “A Man Called Otto,” as well as television roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Billions.” He hosts the podcast, “Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.”

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/mike-birbiglia-please-stop-the-ride/. A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.

