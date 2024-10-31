Westport Country Playhouse Offers Guided Tours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse has announced “From the Page to the Stage” guided tours are available to the public by reservation on upcoming Friday and Saturday mornings, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, November 15 and 16, December 13 and 14, January 17 and 18, and February 7 and 8. Each tour is limited to 25 people.

Guiding the tours will be Bruce Miller, Playhouse archivist. “Go behind the scenes at one of Westport’s treasures!,” said Miller. “Now you can find out more about the great artists that made the Playhouse their home and get a look at how we bring a script to life.”

Tour participants will learn how the historic theater’s past has been preserved since its founding in 1931 and how state-of-the-art technology has been introduced. The 90-minute tour’s path will explore backstage, Greenroom, dressing rooms, scene shop, wardrobe room, posters, photos, costume designs, and set models. Participants will also have the opportunity to stand on the same stage that hosted performances by Gene Wilder, James Earl Jones, Jane Fonda, Eartha Kitt, Paul Newman, and more recently, Jonathan Groff, Kelli O’Hara, Leslie Odom Jr., Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald.

Along the way, Miller will recount historic anecdotes, such as how the Playhouse provided inspiration for the creation of two immortal musicals: “Oklahoma!” and “My Fair Lady.” He’ll take participants back to when the Playhouse opened its doors on June 29, 1931, in what was once a cow barn. For 93 years this designated National Treasure has presented more than 800 plays, 42 of which have moved to Broadway.

Although there is no fee for the tour, donations are encouraged to support the not-for-profit Playhouse.

To reserve a public tour, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/free-theater-tours/ The Playhouse is a fully accessible facility; please indicate when reserving if there is difficulty with stairs as elevators are available. Private group tours may be scheduled by contacting Kelly Richards Mikolasy, house and events manager, at krichards@westportplayhouse.org.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

