Westport Country Playhouse Now Accepting Applications for 2024 Joanne Woodward Internship Program

Applications are now being accepted through Friday, March 8 forr Westport Country Playhouse's 2024 Joanne Woodward Internship Program fortheater career aspirants. Interns enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff during summer months.

Named in honor of actress, director, and the Playhouse’s former artistic director, the Joanne Woodward Internship program is one of the nation’s preeminent theater training opportunities for emerging professionals. Internships have formed a vital part of the Playhouse’s mission since the 1940s. Among the alumni of the Playhouse’s program is the late composer Stephen Sondheim.

The 2024 Woodward Internship Program will run from May 28 through July 31. Applicants must be age 20 or older and have a high school degree (or equivalent). Stipend is $630 per week (equivalent to minimum wage for the State of Connecticut). Housing will be provided with interns assigned to their own rooms. Transportation is the responsibility of the intern. For more information and an application, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/education/internapplication/

In-person internship opportunities are available in marketing, development/fundraising, general production, and community engagement. In addition to working in their respective departments at the Playhouse, interns will attend weekly seminars featuring a variety of guest speakers, including Playhouse staff members, visiting designers and artists, commercial producers, and more.

The Playhouse also supports the Staples High School Internship program, designed for seniors to gain a comprehensive overview of an organization and get real-world experience for four-weeks prior to graduation.