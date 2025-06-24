Westport Country Playhouse Launches Stand Up & Learn Comedy Program for Kids This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse has announced that registration is now open for “Stand Up & Learn,” a stand-up comedy program for kids ages 8–16, running Tuesday through Friday, July 15–18, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., with a final showcase on Friday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

Developed as the first stand-up comedy curriculum designed specifically for school-aged children, Stand Up & Learn emphasizes comedic writing, storytelling, communication, and creative thinking, while building confidence and collaboration skills. The program accommodates a maximum of 12 students.

The four-day experience is led by Kevin Flynn, award-winning comedian, actor, and founder of the Nantucket Comedy Festival. Flynn’s credits include appearances in The Heartbreak Kid, Me, Myself and Irene, and Sex and the City, as well as hosting Go for It on The Discovery Channel. His acclaimed one-man shows have toured nationally, with Fear of Heights—A Very Funny Phobia currently in rotation.

The program fee is $275, which includes four two-hour classes, all materials, and one complimentary ticket to the student showcase. Additional performance tickets are available for $20. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

For full program details and to register, visit westportplayhouse.org/standupandlearn. For scholarship inquiries, contact Maggie Meath at mmeath@westportplayhouse.org.

The 2025 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors include Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

For more information about Westport Country Playhouse, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177. The Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, Westport, CT.

