Westport Country Playhouse Brings Junior Version of CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Westport Country Playhouse will expand its popular Script in Hand playreading series by introducing a junior version for kids, kicking off with “Charlotte’s Web,” the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and the power of words, based on the classic book by E. B. White, and adapted by Joseph Robinette, on Sunday, June 29, at 4 p.m. The Script in Hand Jr. presentation will be in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, adjacent to the Playhouse. Director is Stacie Morgain Lewis, actress, singer, songwriter, teacher, and mom.

“’Charlotte’s Web’ is one of my favorite books,” said Lewis. “Not only did I read it as a child myself, but I also read it to my children. My girls and I would snuggle up in bed, with a mountain of stuffed animals tucked around us, and read a chapter each night. The next day I would get a barrage of questions related to the previous night’s reading…like ‘do you think the family will let Fern keep Wilbur’ or ‘what word do you think Charlotte will write in her web?,’ or ‘do you think Wilbur will win the medal at the fair?’ So it is with great joy that I get yet another opportunity to deep dive into the world of ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ this time as a play adaptation at the Westport Country Playhouse. This Script in Hand Jr. will feature a cast comprised of both children and adults, who will bring this E.B White classic to life."

When young Fern saves a tiny piglet named Wilbur from being sent to the slaughterhouse, she never imagines how their bond will change both their lives forever. But when Wilbur is sold to the Zuckerman farm, he faces a grim fate—until Charlotte, a brilliant spider, steps in with a plan to save him. With her clever messages written in her web, Charlotte shows the power of friendship and how even the smallest creature can make a big difference.

The local cast includes Adrienne Bihl, David Capaldo, Colin Chudd, Liv Dunev, Justin Eugene, Cormac Fink, Olivia Jackson, Kaitlyn Marcus, Roman Massey, Sarah Maya, CJ Newsom, Najlaa Noonan, Suraya Noonan, Lynne Perrigo, Caroline Santos-Goodall, Lucas Soares van Keulen, and Mat Young.

Director Stacie Morgain Lewis is co-director of Playhouse Playmakers, a theater education program for middle schoolers. She has performed at Westport Country Playhouse in Script in Hand playreadings and in the recent sold-out Barnstormer, “2MotherPluckers.” She played Glinda in the Chicago production of “Wicked.” Broadway: “Sunday in the Park with George” (Frieda/Betty), “Wicked” (standby Glinda), “Urinetown” (u/s Hope Cladwell), “Titanic.” National Tours: “Titanic,” “South Pacific” (u/s Nellie). Regional: “LMNOP” at Goodspeed, “The 39 Steps,” “No Way to Treat a Lady,” “My Fair Lady.” She co-wrote the children’s album “Harmonize” and created Harmonize Kidz, an arts enrichment program. www.harmonizekidz.com BFA Ithaca College.

Script in Hand Jr. is a dynamic new series that showcases the talent of local middle and high school students. Building on the success of the original Script in Hand series, Script in Hand Jr. offers a unique platform for young actors to bring beloved stories to life with nothing more than their voices, imagination, and the support of a great script, creating vivid worlds and memorable characters without the need for elaborate sets or costumes.

Tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Running time is approximately one hour; no intermission. Recommended for age eight and up.

The Script in Hand Jr. Series is supported by Roz and Bud Siegel. 2025 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

