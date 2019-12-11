Westport Country Playhouse Awarded Newman's Own Foundation Grant

Westport Country Playhouse has been awarded a $50,000 Challenge Grant from Newman's Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman. In conjunction with the Playhouse's year-end fundraising appeal, Newman's Own Foundation will match all annual fund gifts up to $50,000 through December 31, 2019.

The Newman's Own Foundation Challenge Grant will help to highlight the important role of philanthropy in sustaining the non-profit theater where ticket sales account for less than half of the operating budget.

"Sustained support from foundation partners like Newman's Own Foundation allows the Playhouse to create professional theater of the highest quality in our broadest community," said Michael Barker, Playhouse managing director. "Our shared history of personal support from Paul Newman makes this relationship truly special."

Newman's Own Foundation uses all net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman's Own food and beverage products for charitable purposes. Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have donated over $550 million to thousands of charities around the world.

"Westport Country Playhouse is such a treasure and an icon of the arts in our community," said Kelly Giordano, managing director of Newman's Own Foundation. "We are pleased to be able to continue our longstanding support to this special organization that Paul Newman held so dear."

Annual fund gifts can be made online at www.westportplayhouse.org/support, or by calling the Playhouse at 203-571-1138.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).

The mission of Westport Country Playhouse is to enrich, enlighten, and engage the community through the power of professionally produced theater of the highest caliber and the welcoming experience of the Playhouse campus. The not-for-profit Playhouse provides this experience in multiple ways by offering live theater experiences of the highest quality, under the artistic direction of Mark Lamos; educational and community engagement events to further explore the work on stage; the New Works Initiative, a program dedicated to the discovery, development, and production of new live theatrical works; special performances and programs for students and teachers with extensive curriculum support material; Script in Hand play readings to deepen relationships with audiences and artists; the renowned Woodward Internship Program during the summer months for aspiring theater professionals; Family Festivities presentations to delight young and old alike and to promote reading through live theater; youth performance training through Broadway Method Academy, Westport Country Playhouse's resident conservatory program; and the beautiful and historic Playhouse campus open for enjoyment and community events year-round. Charity Navigator has recently awarded its top 4-star charity rating to the Playhouse in recognition of its strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.





