Westport Country Playhouse Announces Fundraising Results At July 31 Deadline For “Save Your Playhouse” Campaign

Westport Country Playhouse has raised $1,941,557 in cash and pledges by the July 31 deadline for its $2 million “Save Your Playhouse” campaign, the Playhouse board of trustees announced today. The campaign's objective is to transform the Playhouse into a performing arts center that appeals to a broader audience while continuing to produce theater.

According to Athena Adamson, Playhouse board of trustees' chair, “The show will go on! We raised an amount very close to our $2 million goal by the July 31 deadline. Major gift conversations are ongoing that very soon could bring us well beyond our goal.

“Every gift is meaningful and treasured,” Adamson noted. “We can thank our wonderful community who stepped up to 'Save the Playhouse' and shape it for future generations.”

Launched in early June, the “Save Your Playhouse” campaign will fund a series of single night events, including cabaret, comedy, music, playreadings, and speakers, from January through August 2024. From September 2024 through March 2025, the Playhouse will continue its theatrical tradition by mounting three productions.

Overseeing the theatrical stagings will be Mark Shanahan, director, playwright, and actor, who was recently appointed incoming artistic director for the 2024-25 season. He will officially assume the position in March 2024. Currently, Shanahan is curator of the Playhouse's Script in Hand playreading series.

The campaign's success signals the Playhouse's recovery from significant, post-pandemic financial challenges. Contributions continue to be accepted. For campaign information and to donate, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/support/save-your-playhouse/. Naming opportunities are available, including engraved paving stones in the Playhouse courtyard and seat plates in the theater. For naming inquiries, contact development@westportplayhouse.org. Donations to Westport Country Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, are tax deductible.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.